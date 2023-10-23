Kaishan Compressor USA: Kaishan USA Launches New Industrial, Oil-Free Rotary Screw Compressor

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Kaishan USA, a leading worldwide manufacturer of industrial air compressors, has introduced a new series of industrial, oil-free rotary screw air compressors, the KROF, at CABP Expo 2023 / Process Expo 2023.

Plant managers and operators seeking to stay ahead of the ever-changing innovation that supports the food and beverage industry will find unrivaled value in the technical depth of the KROF. The KROF is a two-stage oil-free rotary screw air compressor that provides high-quality, ISO 8573-1 Class 0 oil-free, compressed air. By utilizing two sequential compression stages, intercooling and aftercooling, users will receive high-quality air that is suitable for sensitive applications where purity is paramount.

Attendees of CABP Expo 2023 / Process Expo 2023 will enjoy an immersive experience at Kaishan USA's booth (#1516) that includes augmented reality to explore firsthand the capabilities of the new KROF.

"Our engineers have done it again," said John Schmitt, product manager, Kaishan USA. "We feel the KROF is in a league of its own, having been expertly designed and manufactured right here in the United States. With stellar efficiency and performance, the KROF will enable end users who have strict air requirements to meet and exceed their demands, encapsulating the spirit and quality of American manufacturing."

For more information about Kaishan USA's oil-free rotary screw compressor and to secure a VIP tour at CABP Expo 2023 / Process Expo 2023, please visit http://www.willcompressforbeer.com/.

About Kaishan USA

Kaishan USA engineers the highest-quality rotary screw air compressors that enable us to build a better, more efficient future. We streamline our operations by taking direct ownership of 85% of our product content. This process enables us to vigorously control the cost and caliber of our equipment while improving its energy efficiency and safe use. Our solutions range from 5-600 horsepower and are used in a variety of industries. Based in Loxley, Alabama, our new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility fully stocks over 300 finished units and aftermarket parts that serve customers around the world. We are a proud American manufacturer, with military veterans comprising more than 20% of our staff. To learn more, please visit www.kaishanusa.com.

Contact Information

Dave George

President

dgeorge@kaishanusa.com

