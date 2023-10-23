Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Sensationelle Bohrergebnisse! Diese Aktie ist eine Einladung für Investoren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872335 | ISIN: ES0184262212 | Ticker-Symbol: VIS
Tradegate
23.10.23
17:08 Uhr
53,60 Euro
-0,20
-0,37 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
IBEX MEDIUM CAP
1-Jahres-Chart
VISCOFAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISCOFAN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,6053,9017:37
53,7053,8017:37
PR Newswire
23.10.2023 | 17:06
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Announces Principal Partnership with Viscofan

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announces a new partnership with Viscofan DE, a global leader in collagen manufacturing. LBB Specialties will be Viscofan's preferred partner in the United States for their portfolio of premium collagen hydrolysates, including COLLinstant® and COLLinstant LMW®.

LBB Specialties LLC

"Viscofan has over 90 years of experience in the collagen market. We are excited to bring this expertise to our customer base, as these products meet global consumer demand for highly bioavailable ingredients with a major advantage over traditional collagen formulas," said Mike DeGennaro, Senior Vice President of LBB Specialties Food & Nutrition.

Viscofan DE is the center of excellence for collagen products within the Viscofan group. Viscofan applies proprietary technologies and standardized extraction methods to process collagen from bovine skin for the development and industrial-scale production of novel collagen ingredients and biometrics.

"LBB Specialties' technical expertise and dedicated commercial team is uniquely positioned to expand our innovative offerings in the US nutraceutical market," said James Murray, Business Manager at Viscofan. "Their existing portfolio of high-quality ingredients for health and wellness applications is the perfect complement to our COLLinstant® product line of collagen peptide alternatives."

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue annually and employs more than 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
media@lbbspecialties.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253752/LBB_Specialties_LLC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-announces-principal-partnership-with-viscofan-301963699.html

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.