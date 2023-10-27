Bambuser AB: Q3 2023: Bambuser Continues to Improve Profitability and Cash Flow

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser reports Q3 2023 ARR of SEK 123 million, representing a year over year decline of 13% at constant exchange rates ("CER"). The Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow continue to improve. The cash balance closed at SEK 291.6 million, which is sufficient to take Bambuser to positive cash flow.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 6%p. year over year (y/y). The free cash flow margin also improved by 15%p. y/y.



Bambuser signed several new contracts with enterprise customers across all markets in the quarter, including Mini Cooper (BMW Group) and Beam Suntory (a premium spirits company). The Company further renewed and expanded its partnership with the LVMH Group, encompassing brands like RIMOWA and Guerlain.



Q3 2023 Key highlights

ARR of SEK 123.0 million, -13% y/y at constant exchange rates ("CER").

Net Sales of SEK 43.7 million (48.0) with SaaS revenue growth of +1% y/y.

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -25.2 million (-34.6), representing a -53% margin and a 6%p. margin improvement vs. Q3 2022.

Free Cash Flow of SEK -33.6 million (-43.9), representing a -77% FCF margin and a 15%p. margin improvement vs. Q3 2022.

End of quarter Cash Balance of SEK 291.6 million (401.0), which is sufficient to take Bambuser to positive cash flow.

Significant improvement in churn, with a 60% reduction in absolute numbers q/q.

Bambuser initiates strategic review of its influencer marketing unit Relatable, which may include a full sale of the business.

The full Q3 2023 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Turku, and Dubai. The company's rapidly growing team speaks more than 40 languages and 62% of its senior management is female. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology. For more information, please visit www.bambuser.com .

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Erik Penser Bank AB

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-10-27 08:00 CEST.

