Freitag, 27.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: A0HG6G | ISIN: SE0000736415 | Ticker-Symbol: C5G
Frankfurt
27.10.23
12:25 Uhr
1,188 Euro
+0,042
+3,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 08:48
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Orexo announces changes in the company's Board of Directors

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY), announces that Robin Evers, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs & Global Safety, Medical Writing and R&D Quality, at Novo Nordisk A/S has become a member of the company's Board of Directors. Robin Evers replaces Henrik Kjaer Hansen, who has announced he will resign after having represented Orexo's largest shareholder, Novo Holdings A/S, since 2018. Henrik Kjaer Hansen will continue to work closely with Orexo as chairman of Orexo's.

Nomination Committee.

Robin Evers has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with expertise in the development of biologics, vaccines, and small molecule drugs from leading positions at Wyeth, Pfizer and since 2013 at Novo Nordisk A/S in Denmark. At Novo Nordisk A/S, Robin Evers is a member of the global R&D management team and has been instrumental in curating international strategies to support the development and registration of innovative and well-differentiated products, such as the peptide medicines Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus.

James Noble, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Orexo has a strong track record of developing new drugs that have been approved in markets all over the world. In recent years, we have again advanced our positions in the development of new innovative medicines and are now increasing the focus on pharmaceutical development building on our new scalable formulation platform amorphOX®. AmorphOX has unique features which can be applied to a broad range of molecules, from small molecules to large biological molecules, such as proteins and vaccines. I warmly welcome Robin Evers and I am certain the company will benefit from his remarkable expertise in drug development and in particular his experience with biologics. Finally, I would like to thank Henrik Kjaer Hansen for his important contributions to Orexo's Board over the last six years and look forward to continuing working with him in his new role as chairman of the Nominations Committee."

Robin Evers' seat on the board was resolved yesterday at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

For further information please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00|
E-mail: ir@orexo.com


Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million, and the number of employees to 126. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com . You can also follow Orexo on X (former Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 am CET on October 27, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3863822/2389599.pdf

Orexo announces changes in the company's Board of Directors

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orexo-announces-changes-in-the-companys-board-of-directors-301969878.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
