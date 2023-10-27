REMINDER: AS "Eco Baltia" bonds Subscription Process (Auction)

Today is the last day of the subscription process. From October 23, 2023, 10:00 EEST AS "Eco Baltia" bonds Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes Subscription Process will be launched. The Subscription process closing date is October 27, 2023, 15:30 EEST. Up to 10,000 bonds are being offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one security is EUR 1,000 (100%) with a minimum investment amount EUR 100,000 (100 bonds). The interest rate of the bonds is 9 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered under the ISIN code LV0000860138. The offering may be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Submarket: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: ECOBONDIPO (ISIN code: LV0000860138) The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: October 23, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00; October 24 - October 26, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; October 27, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: November 2, 2023. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of AS "Eco Baltia" bonds subscription process through the Exchange trading system and the Offering Document of AS "Eco Baltia". Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1174220