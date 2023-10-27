Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2023 | 09:10
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (246/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards in Metso Oyj (METSO) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.15. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October 27, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forwards prices have decreased by
the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the
adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1174301
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.