u-blox moves court venue against InterDigital to Delaware u-blox remains committed to obtaining a license from InterDigital on Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory ("FRAND") terms. Thalwil, Switzerland - October 27, 2023 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has made the decision to pursue a FRAND license lawsuit against InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) in the Delaware Court of Chancery and to dismiss the case in the Southern District of California. The Delaware Court of Chancery provides an efficient venue for the resolution of this dispute because the parties involved are incorporated in Delaware and the court is known for setting case schedules that are faster than the Federal Courts. "u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs) under FRAND conditions, ultimately reducing the risk of litigation for our customers and protecting their business," said Andreas Thiel, Head of Product Centers, Co founder, u-blox. "We proactively decided to move the case to the Delaware Court of Chancery, because we are committed to this strategy. We aim to create value for our customers and expect the venue change to allow a much faster resolution of the issue." About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz

