Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
27.10.23
21:49 Uhr
31,755 Euro
-0,080
-0,25 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,71531,83527.10.
31,79031,88027.10.
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2023 | 10:10
186 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (248/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA
(Equinor) published on October 27, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Equinor has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of USD
0.60 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.30 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is February 14, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry
out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Equinor (EQNR). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1174320
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
