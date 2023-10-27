Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market is Expected to Grow Revenue up to USD 11.09 Billion By 2030 with a Growing CAGR of 3.3% | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a prominent market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive report on the Gastroparesis Treatment Market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of various segments and sub-segments in the global and regional gastroparesis treatment market, providing valuable insights into market trends, forecasts, and dollar values. The global gastroparesis treatment market was valued at USD 8.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.09 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

Gastroparesis, a debilitating condition characterized by delayed stomach emptying, is most commonly associated with diabetes. High blood glucose levels can lead to nerve chemical alterations and harm to blood vessels supplying nerves with oxygen and nutrients. Additionally, Idiopathic Gastroparesis (IG), a condition with various potential causes, further emphasizes the need for effective treatments. Patients with IG may experience nerve damage, muscle problems, or other medical conditions, such as scleroderma, amyloidosis, and lupus, making effective Gastroparesis treatment imperative.

The report underscores the rising prevalence of diabetes and idiopathic gastroparesis, particularly among the elderly population, as a significant driver for the expansion of the Gastroparesis Treatment Market. The aging demographic faces challenges in oral medication absorption, appetite regulation, and post-meal blood sugar fluctuations, creating a demand for effective treatments. However, it's important to note that the use of Gastroparesis drugs may come with side effects, including fatigue, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness, depression, anxiety, and physical movement problems. These side effects may hinder market growth, but the emergence of personalized treatment approaches offers the potential to mitigate these challenges, making treatments more tolerable for patients.

North America Leads the Gastroparesis Treatment Market in Terms of Revenue

North America holds the largest market share in the Gastroparesis Treatment Market, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust research and development initiatives, and well-established reimbursement systems. The region's high prevalence of gastroparesis cases, often linked to conditions like diabetes and post-surgical complications, further drives demand for effective therapies. Additionally, the growing aging population's susceptibility to gastroparesis and the increasing focus on healthcare technologies contribute to North America's dominant position in the Gastroparesis Treatment Market.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

In contrast, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as the fastest-growing market for Gastroparesis treatment. Rapid urbanization and economic growth have contributed to this growth. For instance, India has witnessed an increase in gastroparesis cases, particularly diabetes-related gastroparesis, due to changing dietary habits. Pharmaceutical companies are expanding their presence in Asia Pacific, providing innovative treatments and meeting the rising demand for Gastroparesis treatment in the region.

Segmentation and Company Profiles

The report on the global gastroparesis treatment market covers various segments, including type, drug class, treatment, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include diabetic, idiopathic, post-surgical, and others. On the basis of drug class, the sub-markets include prokinetic drugs, antiemetics, botulinum toxin injection, antidepressants, and others. On the basis of treatment, the sub-markets include jejunostomy, gastric electric stimulation, parenteral nutrition, diabetic gastroparesis, post-operative gastroparesis, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others.

Companies profiled in the report include Medtronic, Neurogastrx, Inc., Endologic, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Theravance Biopharma, EVOKE PHARMA, Cedars-Sinai, GSK plc, CinDome Pharma, Inc., and Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

