Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (11/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has found that Move About Group AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of eight annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the Rulebook on the following seven occasions. -- The annual report for 2021 was not disclosed within prescribed time. -- The annual general meeting 2022 was not held within prescribed time. -- The annual report for 2021 was not made available for the shareholders at least three weeks prior to the annual general meeting 2022. -- The report for the third quarter of 2022 was not included as an attachment to the Company's disclosure of the report. -- Information that a board member had resigned was not disclosed as soon as possible. -- The Company provided the Exchange with incorrect information in connection with the above mentioned change in the board of directors. -- The Company did not include information on the terms for a conversion right in its disclosure of a loan agreement, even though that information was necessary to enable a complete and correct assessment of the inside information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). According to the Disciplinary Committee, several of the breaches are minor but together the Disciplinary Committee considers the breaches to be serious. The Disciplinary Committee takes a particularly serious view of the fact that the Company has provided the Exchange with incorrect information on when the Company became aware of a board member's resignation from the board of directors. The Disciplinary Committee decides to impose a fine of eight annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1174367