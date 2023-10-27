Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Move About Group AB

Stockholm, October 27, 2023- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has found that Move About Group AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of eight annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 896,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the Rulebook on the following seven occasions. -- The annual report for 2021 was not disclosed within prescribed time. -- The annual general meeting 2022 was not held within prescribed time. -- The annual report for 2021 was not made available for the shareholders at least three weeks prior to the annual general meeting 2022. -- The report for the third quarter of 2022 was not included as an attachment to the Company's disclosure of the report. -- Information that a board member had resigned was not disclosed as soon as possible. -- The Company provided the Exchange with incorrect information in connection with the above mentioned change in the board of directors. -- The Company did not include information on the terms for a conversion right in its disclosure of a loan agreement, even though that information was necessary to enable a complete and correct assessment of the inside information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). According to the Disciplinary Committee, several of the breaches are minor but together the Disciplinary Committee considers the breaches to be serious. The Disciplinary Committee takes a particularly serious view of the fact that the Company has provided the Exchange with incorrect information on when the Company became aware of a board member's resignation from the board of directors. The Disciplinary Committee decides to impose a fine of eight annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 About the Disciplinary Committee The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market. Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and director Kristina Schauman. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com