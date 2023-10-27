Anzeige
WKN: A3DEJS | ISIN: SE0016830335 | Ticker-Symbol: LW5
Frankfurt
27.10.23
09:15 Uhr
0,007 Euro
+0,001
+16,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Move About Group AB

Stockholm, October 27, 2023- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm
(the "Exchange") has found that Move About Group AB (the "Company") has
breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and
therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of eight annual fees, corresponding
to an amount of SEK 896,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the Rulebook
on the following seven occasions. 

 -- The annual report for 2021 was not disclosed within prescribed time.
 -- The annual general meeting 2022 was not held within prescribed time.
 -- The annual report for 2021 was not made available for the shareholders at
   least three weeks prior to the annual general meeting 2022.
 -- The report for the third quarter of 2022 was not included as an attachment
   to the Company's disclosure of the report.
 -- Information that a board member had resigned was not disclosed as soon as
   possible.
 -- The Company provided the Exchange with incorrect information in connection
   with the above mentioned change in the board of directors.
 -- The Company did not include information on the terms for a conversion right
   in its disclosure of a loan agreement, even though that information was
   necessary to enable a complete and correct assessment of the inside
   information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
   ("MAR").

According to the Disciplinary Committee, several of the breaches are minor but
together the Disciplinary Committee considers the breaches to be serious. The
Disciplinary Committee takes a particularly serious view of the fact that the
Company has provided the Exchange with incorrect information on when the
Company became aware of a board member's resignation from the board of
directors. The Disciplinary Committee decides to impose a fine of eight annual
fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid,
Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl
Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former
Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and
director Kristina Schauman. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
