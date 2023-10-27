Anzeige
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: PolyPlank AB (publ) receives observation status (549/23)

On October 24, 2023, PolyPlank AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its interim
report for the third quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's
financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Polyplank AB (publ) (POLY, ISIN code SE0005569290, order book ID 87179) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
