Game-Changer: Jack Labrador Unveils Multidimensional Evolution of Classic Rock, Paper, Scissors

Revamped, energizing gameplay in Jack Labrador's unique card deck, available for purchase with exclusive introductory prices now

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Jack Labrador, the company that's breathed new life into the beloved game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, has now officially launched a unique card game, available for immediate purchase on their website. This innovative concept introduces two new symbols and a 3-point play system, allowing players to engage in a more adventurous and dynamic game, accommodating up to four players at a time.





Jack Labrador's new game is featured in a variety of deck editions and bundles, each available to players as part of the company's special introductory pricing. Players can choose from the lineup of games including "Motor City Showdown," "Spell My Name," and "Pink Slip." They are also encouraged to participate in the "LabraDojo" for training sessions and to become seasoned in this evolved version of a timeless classic.

The game provides a fresh, family-friendly entertainment experience, and has already garnered attention from gaming influencer Rebecca Scott, who showcases how to play all three games through video guides on the company's site. Regardless of a player's location, any player can place a request for a specialized Showdown deck branded with their hometown and nickname to add a personal touch to their playing experience.

Players are also offered a unique opportunity to register their "LabraCoin" for the Champions Deck as part of the innovative game package. This stresses the authenticity of the players' decks and establishes their participation in this game's thriving community. This unique initiative also makes every game recorded and an integral part of the Jack Labrador storyline.

Amid the energetic gameplay, exploration of the 3-point play system, and the variety of decks to choose from, Jack Labrador promises an endless journey of fun, competition, and immersion into a gaming world like no other. Visit jacklabrador.com now and get yourself a deck of the most exciting evolution of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

