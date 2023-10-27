Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Accelerates Corporate Expansion During Month-Long International Campaign

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), has just returned from a fruitful month of international endeavors, during which the company achieved significant milestones in corporate development.

Throughout its overseas venture, Predictmedix AI has made remarkable strides, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence. These advancements encompass various domains and include:

Strategic Alliances: Predictmedix AI has initiated multiple partnerships designed to drive business development across diverse verticals, with a strong focus on the healthcare sector. These partnerships are poised to redefine how AI-driven solutions impact the industry and beyond.

Government Collaborations: Building on its commitment to regulatory alignment and government initiatives, Predictmedix AI has established vital partnerships with key government organizations to promote innovation and compliance.

Enhanced Healthcare Engagement: During its overseas tenure, Predictmedix AI continued to deepen its engagement within the healthcare sector, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to transforming patient care and diagnosis using state-of-the-art AI technologies.

Diversified Opportunities: Predictmedix AI has explored new opportunities in non-healthcare verticals, further expanding its footprint and leveraging its AI expertise to contribute to various industries.

Key Talent Acquisition: The company has recruited key individuals with exceptional skills and experience, strategically enhancing the team to accelerate business development efforts.

Certifications for Healthcare: In response to client requirements for commercial orders, Predictmedix AI is actively pursuing Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) certifications to ensure the quality and compliance of its healthcare solutions.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our overseas campaign has provided a unique platform to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to innovation, regulatory alignment, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, including many confidential discussions and arrangements. As situations continue to evolve, we will make appropriate disclosures."

Predictmedix AI is also pleased to confirm the company has established a corporate address in the San Francisco, USA.

These corporate developments emphasize Predictmedix AI's mission to revolutionize AI applications across various verticals, establishing the company as a global leader in advanced AI technologies.

The Company has also entered into agreements with two consultants who have provided services to the Company related to the development of the Company's technologies. As consideration for the services, the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares to each consultant, for a total issuance of 2,000,000 common shares.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

