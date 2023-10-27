Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BMYP | ISIN: US46121E2054 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.10.23
21:58 Uhr
0,300 US-Dollar
-0,019
-5,96 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUSION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRUSION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2023 | 13:02
227 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Intrusion, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after market close. In conjunction with the report, Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call will be broadcasted live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website.

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
United States (Local): 1-404-975-4839
United States (Toll-Free): +1-833-470-1428
Global Dial-In Numbers: Link

Access Code: 996917

Webcast Access: Link

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through November 21, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-929-458-6194 and using the passcode 302412. International callers should dial +1-866-813-9403 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking

IR Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll
INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/796927/intrusion-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-tuesday-november-14-2023

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.