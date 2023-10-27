Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Uzenergy Expo 2023: Sungrow's Innovative Solar-Plus-Storage Solutions to Boost Uzbekistan's Clean Energy Development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, introduced its latest innovative solar-plus-storage renewable energy solutions covering utility-scale, C&I and residential scenarios during Uzenergy Expo 2023.

As one of the largest producers and sellers of fossil energy in Central Asia, Uzbekistan is taking active actions to eliminate fossil energy in domestic food and move towards a future-oriented path of sustainable energy development. The Uzbek government has decided to increase the proportion of domestic sustainable energy in total energy supply sources from the current 8% to 25% by 2030. Sungrow hopes to accelerate Uzbekistan's energy transition with its innovative products and solutions.

Innovative technologies to support utility-scale solar power plants' development

Sungrow showed the "1+X" modular inverter and SG320HX-20 string inverter during the expo. It is noted that the "1+X" modular inverter is an innovative product that combines the advantages of central and string inverters. The modular inverter combining eight units can provide a capacity of 1.1 MW per unit and a maximum capacity of 8.8 MW, creating a flexible configuration in complex scenarios.

For energy storage systems, the new generation of PowerTitan attracted audiences' attention. It is a professional integration of Sungrow's power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. PowerTitan 2.0 adopts a higher density of 314Ah, with 5MWh batteries housed in 20-ft container, making energy storage more efficient and safer. Impressively, PowerTitan has already secured global contracts exceeding 13GWh.

Comprehensive solutions with power optimizer to expand C&I clean power utilization

In the process of vigorously developing renewable energy in Uzbekistan, the energy transition of industrial parks and commercial buildings is an important part. Sungrow offers a full range of renewable energy solutions for the C&I sector, including the SG125CX-P2&SG25-50CX-P2 string inverters, the PowerStack ESS, the SP600S power optimizer and the digital O&M platform iSolarCloud. With an all-inclusive solution, commercial and industrial buildings can systematically harness clean energy.

User-friendly residential solutions offer a novel home energy option

Traditional households mainly use grid electricity, but clean energy has become an increasingly popular choice for households. Sungrow's 3-6kW hybrid and 2-20kW on-grid inverters and SBH batteries can meet families' diverse demands. Also compatible with power optimizers and iSolarCloud, Sungrow's cutting-edge residential solutions are ultra-safe, highly efficient, easy to install and manage. When there is a power outage, it can seamlessly switch to solar power stored in the batteries within 10ms. And an appliance-level design ensures the safety and noise-free life of your family.

During the expo, the "Sunity Night: Green Power For All" ceremony, hosted by Sungrow and Get Green Energy Trade, was a resounding success in Tashkent. Alimukhameddov Aziz Khusanovich, Director of the National Research Institute for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan was invited to deliver the opening speech. Government officials, Tashkent State University of Economics and Tashkent State Technical University participated in the panel discussion to share insights about the sustainable economy.

"Uzbekistan's enormous potential for clean energy development is evident. With 26 years of industry experience and cutting-edge technology at our disposal, Sungrow has won 2.4GW of contracts in Uzebekistan this year. Sungrow will always commit to providing top-tier renewable energy products and customized services for Uzbekistan. Moreover, we place great importance on fostering strong partnerships with local companies. As of now, we've established a promising collaboration with the local distributor, Get Green Energy Trade LLC, and we look forward to working hand in hand for the future development of renewable energy in Uzbekistan," said Sophia Zhang, Head of Sungrow Central Asia.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over?405?GW installed worldwide as of?June?2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.?For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

