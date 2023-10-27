Iranian researchers have improved perovskite solar cell efficiency by using a single-walled carbon nanotube as a hole transport layer surrounded by lead sulfide colloidal quantum dots. Tarbiat Modares University (TMU) researchers in Iran have developed a perovskite solar cell using a single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) hole transport layer (HTL). This SWCNT, a twisted graphene sheet hollow cylinder, enhances hole transport within the cell. The researchers surrounded the nanotube with lead sulfide colloidal quantum dots (PbS-CQDs). "The mentioned materials can absorb sunlight well and in turn ...

