Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Model Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC Bringing Its 3D Models Onto Amazon's Seller Central

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers has signed an expansion 3D modeling contract with Vornado Air LLC, a leading American company that specializes in manufacturing and marketing air circulators, air purifiers, heaters, and humidifiers. Nextech3D.ai was given select access to Amazon's seller central to bring certain customers' 3D product models onto the Amazon e-commerce marketplace. The Company is pleased to leverage its 3D modeling expertise in support of both Amazon and its valued customers, and sees significant growth potential with both.

Vornado Air LLC is a repeat 3D model customer, who has signed and completed 5 expansion contracts for additional 3D models with the Company. Nextech3D.ai has created over 100 models for Vornado Air thus far, all of which are live on Amazon and on the Vornado website. Vornado Air has also requested the creation of additional 3D models which are exclusive products for Costco and Best Buy.



This deal builds upon yesterday's significant announcement that Nextech3D.ai signed an enterprise 3D modeling contract with Kabbani Furniture, considered the number one furniture seller and manufacturer in Egypt.

As previously stated, Nextech3D.ai is a 3D model supplier for Amazon, as the e-commerce giant is in full swing in the transition from static 2D product images to 3D models.

In an article titled "5 Technology Predictions for 2023 and Beyond", Peter Vogels (Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Amazon) made a bold statement about 3D models and the future of e-commerce. "Static 2D product images on the internet will become a thing of the past, replaced by 3D models that you can pick up, rotate, and place in your living room as seamlessly as you can see them in a web browser today."

Nextech3D.ai is making it possible to create photo-realistic 3D models as digital replicas of real-world products at scale for large enterprise customers and e-commerce giants like Amazon in the global $5.5 trillion dollar e-commerce market

Try it yourself - Existing Vornado 3D product Models on Amazon

Open the link, click the 3D product model to spin and rotate. Open on your mobile device to view it in your space with augmented reality.

Vornado MVH Vortex Heater

https://www.amazon.com/Vornado-Whole-Vortex-Heater-Black/dp/B00MB4BQ0G?th=1

Vornado Velocity 1 Personal Space Heater

https://www.amazon.com/Vornado-Velocity-Humidifier-Notification-Capacity/dp/B08B44MWW8

Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater

https://www.amazon.com/Vornado-AVH10-Vortex-Heater-with-Auto-Climate-Control

Vornado Velocity 3R Whole Room Space Heater

https://www.amazon.com/Vornado-Velocity-Humidifier-Notification-Capacity

About Vornado

Vornado Air LLC is a leading American company that specializes in manufacturing and marketing air circulators, air purifiers, heaters, and humidifiers. Founded in 1989, Vornado has been dedicated to improving indoor air quality through its innovative and high-quality products that provide efficient and effective air circulation, filtration, heating, and humidification.Vornado's commitment to providing quality products has made it a well-respected brand in the air quality industry and a go-to for those seeking to improve their indoor air quality. Learn more: https://www.vornado.com/home

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

