Nuvento Inc: Docketry Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Docketry to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

CRANBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Nuvento today announced the availability of Docketry in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Nuvento customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

A leading technology consulting and advisory firm established in 2007, Nuvento specializes in Artificial Intelligence and Automation, Business Platforms and Transformation, Cloud Engineering, and Data Engineering. Docketry is Nuvento's flagship, industry-agnostic intelligent document processing solution that revolutionizes how businesses work with documents and capture relevant document data.

Docketry offers a breakthrough solution for organizations in document-heavy industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), logistics and supply chain, legal, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. With its advanced automation capabilities, Docketry significantly reduces manual intervention by automating the extraction of crucial information from documents and forms from diverse sources. Organizations relying on manual data entry face productivity losses, extended processing times, and soaring operational costs. By securely automating processing with high accuracy and speed, Docketry eliminates these challenges. It effortlessly captures data from scanned documents such as images, PDF files, and handwritten or typed documents, processes the extracted data, and converts it into structured data for downstream processes.

"Docketry has already proven its ability to drive remarkable efficiency gains for our customers. With its presence on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, it becomes an even more potent tool for businesses seeking to streamline their operations." said Ramesh Iyengar, Chief Digital Officer, Nuvento.

In addition to this, Docketry offers various add-on features, including sentiment analysis, document search, fraud detection, and document summarization. These features help businesses do more with documents and transform their processes.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Nuvento's Docketry solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Docketry at its page in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Nuvento

Nuvento (www.nuvento.com) specializes in driving digital transformation across industries using the power of Data, AI, and Cloud. Our in-house services and products around customer experience management, customer data management, and industry-specialized apps help organizations spend less time on manual, outdated processes and focus more on customer management, operational excellence, and insight-driven business models. Docketry is part of the Nuvento product suite targeted at driving digitization using AI on Microsoft Azure.

