Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 14:06
North Highland Welcomes Natalie McCullough to Board of Managers

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced today the addition of Natalie McCullough to its Board of Managers.

North Highland Welcomes Natalie McCullough to Board of Managers

"We are thrilled to welcome Natalie to North Highland's Board of Managers," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "Her unique experience and capability as a consultant-turned-operator to artfully navigate between strategy and execution makes her an excellent partner in helping the firm achieve its goals."

McCullough is a seasoned operating executive with deep expertise in enterprise go-to-market strategy, category creation and operational scaling. She has worked with leading technology and services businesses for more than 25 years, first as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. specializing in growth strategy and organizational design, then as an operating executive at various technology firms including ServiceSource, VoloMetrix, Domino Data Lab, Guild and Microsoft.

"I am very excited to join the Board at North Highland," McCullough shared. "While the firm has a strong and storied history, I feel this is just the beginning of its journey and look forward to helping North Highland achieve its vision."

Board Chair Dan Reardon added, "Based on Natalie's extensive experience with growth businesses, she understands the challenges organizations face while building and growing simultaneously. Her expertise will be extremely valuable to North Highland, and we are delighted to welcome her."

McCullough holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Stanford University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard University. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Outward Bound California, where she serves on the Executive, Governance and DEI Committees. She serves on the Boards of ICR, a leading strategic communications firm, and Round, a membership community for technology leaders. She also acts as an Advisor to numerous other growth businesses.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit?www.northhighland.com?or connect with us on?LinkedIn,?Twitter/X, Instagram and?Facebook.

Media contact:
Courtney James
PR Director
(1) 404-850-2806
courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

NH Logo_2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254768/North_Highland_Natalie_McCullough.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426264/NH_Logo__Primary_Horizontal_Large_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/north-highland-welcomes-natalie-mccullough-to-board-of-managers-301969178.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
