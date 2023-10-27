HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS):

Three Months Ended % Change (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Sequential Year-over-

Year Consolidated results: Revenues $ 194,289 $ 183,529 $ 189,394 6 % 3 % Operating income(2) $ 6,190 $ 3,269 $ 5,058 89 % 22 % Net income $ 4,212 $ 558 $ 2,143 655 % 97 % Diluted earning per share $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 600 % 133 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 23,441 $ 19,016 $ 21,962 23 % 7 % Revenues by segment: Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 111,043 $ 94,086 $ 96,037 18 % 16 % Well Site Services 59,831 64,536 60,509 (7 )% (1 )% Downhole Technologies 23,415 24,907 32,848 (6 )% (29 )% Operating income (loss) by segment: Offshore/Manufactured Products(2) $ 17,804 $ 11,253 $ 13,373 58 % 33 % Well Site Services 3,285 4,732 2,359 (31 )% 39 % Downhole Technologies (4,118 ) (2,536 ) (342 ) (62 )% n.m. Adjusted Segment EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure(1)): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 24,442 $ 15,981 $ 18,304 53 % 34 % Well Site Services 9,716 11,425 9,723 (15 )% - % Downhole Technologies (88 ) 1,639 4,100 n.m. n.m.

___________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, see " Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" tables below for reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures as well as further clarification and explanation. (2) Operating income in the third quarter of 2023 included charges of $1.6 million associated with the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Operating income in the third quarter of 2022 included a $6.1 million gain related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service providers.

Oil States International, Inc. reported net income of $4.2 million, or $0.07 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $23.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 on revenues of $194.3 million. Reported third quarter 2023 net income included facility consolidation charges of $1.6 million ($1.3 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share). These results compare to revenues of $183.5 million, net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2023.

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

" Our third quarter results benefited from growth in offshore and international spending, with significant sequential and year-over-year increases in offshore-project activity and backlog conversion. However, our quarterly performance was tempered by an industry-wide decline in U.S. well completions which has been ongoing since the start of 2023. We believe the U.S. activity declines were triggered by weaker commodity prices in effect earlier this year. With currently improved commodity pricing, we expect U.S. activity to recover into 2024.

" Reported revenues in our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment rose 18% sequentially and 16% year-over-year to $111 million in the third quarter of 2023 - the segment's highest revenue level since the fourth quarter of 2016. Segment backlog increased for a fifth consecutive quarter totaling $348 million as of September 30 - benefiting from our customers' increased planned investments in traditional and non-traditional offshore projects outside the United States. We received two notable project awards in the third quarter, including a production facility equipment order and a contract for our Merlin Deepsea Mineral Riser System designed for use in harvesting seabed minerals at extreme water depths. These minerals are critical components for the development of large-scale battery technology. The segment's bookings totaled $129 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x.

" The receipt of another contract award for our Merlin Deepsea Mineral Riser System this quarter demonstrates the industry's recognition of our expertise and the technologies we have developed to enable pathways toward a lower-carbon multi-source energy mix to meet growing global energy demands. We are connecting the energy future by leveraging our rich oil and gas heritage in the support of additional energy sources while augmenting our core technologies, setting the stage for longer-term growth.

" Our continued investments in technology and innovation were also recently recognized by Gulf Energy, with our Active Seat Gate Valve receiving the 2023 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Award for Best Production Technology. This proprietary valve-technology provides operators with exceptional sealing performance while substantially reducing the amount of heavy grease used during valve operations and personnel intervention at the wellhead.

" In the third quarter, we generated cash flow from operations of $14 million and invested $2 million in net capital expenditures. With no short-term debt outstanding, cash on-hand increased to $53 million during the period. We expect to enhance our liquidity position and reduce our net debt in future quarters.

" We remain very encouraged by the continued up-cycle in offshore and international activity, customer acceptance of our recent technology introductions and growing backlog levels in our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment coupled with an improving commodity price environment."

Business Segment Results

(See Segment Data and Adjusted Segment EBITDA tables below)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $111.0 million - the segment's highest revenue levels since the fourth quarter of 2016, operating income of $17.8 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $24.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $94.1 million, operating income of $11.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the segment recorded charges of $1.6 million associated with ongoing consolidation of certain manufacturing and service locations to gain operational efficiencies. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 22%, compared to 17% in the second quarter of 2023.

Backlog totaled $348 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $10 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2023 and $90 million, or 35%, from September 30, 2022. The current quarter-end backlog is at its highest level since December 31, 2015. Third quarter 2023 bookings totaled $129 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x (1.2x year-to-date).

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $59.8 million, operating income of $3.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $64.5 million, operating income of $4.7 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.4 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 16% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 18% in the second quarter of 2023.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $23.4 million and an operating loss of $4.1 million while Adjusted Segment EBITDA was essentially breakeven in the third quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $24.9 million, an operating loss of $2.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $1.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2023.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $10.8 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized tax expense of $0.2 million on pre-tax income of $4.4 million during the third quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recognized tax expense of $0.9 million on pre-tax income of $1.4 million.

Cash Flows

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company generated cash flows from operations of $13.6 million and invested $6.0 million ($2.3 million net of proceeds from sales of property and equipment) in new equipment to support future growth.

Financial Condition

Cash on-hand increased $10.5 million in the quarter, totaling $52.9 million at September 30, 2023. No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at September 30, 2023. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $137.4 million at September 30, 2023, with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $84.5 million.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Revenues: Products $ 102,636 $ 92,630 $ 99,743 $ 295,106 $ 284,537 Services 91,653 90,899 89,651 278,911 250,735 194,289 183,529 189,394 574,017 535,272 Costs and expenses: Product costs 80,188 72,659 81,576 231,524 225,765 Service costs 70,239 69,371 69,723 211,668 194,294 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 150,427 142,030 151,299 443,192 420,059 Selling, general and administrative expense 24,241 23,528 23,374 71,785 70,964 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,416 15,537 16,413 46,209 51,469 Other operating income, net(1) (1,985 ) (835 ) (6,750 ) (2,503 ) (6,852 ) 188,099 180,260 184,336 558,683 535,640 Operating income (loss) 6,190 3,269 5,058 15,334 (368 ) Interest expense, net (1,928 ) (2,059 ) (2,637 ) (6,378 ) (7,947 ) Other income, net 186 210 491 672 1,892 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,448 1,420 2,912 9,628 (6,423 ) Income tax provision (236 ) (862 ) (769 ) (2,700 ) (6,002 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,212 $ 558 $ 2,143 $ 6,928 $ (12,425 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ (0.20 ) Diluted 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.11 (0.20 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,651 62,803 62,674 62,760 61,292 Diluted 63,060 63,174 62,676 63,135 61,292

________________ (1) Other operating income, net for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included facility consolidation charges of $1.6 million associated with the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Other operating income, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a gain of $6.1 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service providers.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,904 $ 42,018 Accounts receivable, net 189,249 218,769 Inventories, net 206,541 182,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,015 19,317 Total current assets 484,709 462,762 Property, plant, and equipment, net 279,146 303,835 Operating lease assets, net 22,002 23,028 Goodwill, net 79,399 79,282 Other intangible assets, net 157,077 169,798 Other noncurrent assets 25,687 25,687 Total assets $ 1,048,020 $ 1,064,392 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 589 $ 17,831 Accounts payable 58,489 73,251 Accrued liabilities 49,138 49,057 Current operating lease liabilities 6,461 6,142 Income taxes payable 2,593 2,605 Deferred revenue 50,370 44,790 Total current liabilities 167,640 193,676 Long-term debt 135,437 135,066 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,768 20,658 Deferred income taxes 7,386 6,652 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,425 18,782 Total liabilities 349,656 374,834 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 772 766 Additional paid-in capital 1,127,443 1,122,292 Retained earnings 278,955 272,027 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,271 ) (78,941 ) Treasury stock (631,535 ) (626,586 ) Total stockholders' equity 698,364 689,558 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,048,020 $ 1,064,392

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,928 $ (12,425 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 46,209 51,469 Stock-based compensation expense 5,157 5,167 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,344 1,416 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (66 ) 1,295 Gains on disposals of assets (3,335 ) (1,538 ) Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - 620 Other, net (614 ) 459 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired business: Accounts receivable 29,538 (27,745 ) Inventories (23,754 ) (18,680 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (17,515 ) 8,873 Deferred revenue 5,580 7,496 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 2,905 2,586 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 52,377 18,993 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (23,370 ) (13,263 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 4,374 2,211 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (8,125 ) Other, net (120 ) (168 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (19,116 ) (19,345 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 35,693 9,830 Revolving credit facility repayments (35,693 ) (9,830 ) Repayment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (17,315 ) (6,272 ) Payment of promissory note to seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - (10,000 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments (340 ) (541 ) Payment of financing costs (101 ) (81 ) Purchases of treasury stock (3,001 ) - Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of stock awards (1,948 ) (1,002 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (22,705 ) (17,896 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 330 (1,501 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 10,886 (19,749 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 42,018 52,852 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 52,904 $ 33,103 Cash paid (received) for: Interest $ 4,353 $ 4,605 Income taxes, net (34 ) (67 )

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023(2) June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022(3) September 30,

2023(2) September 30,

2022(3) Revenues(1): Offshore/Manufactured Products Project-driven: Products $ 45,527 $ 32,210 $ 38,911 $ 116,869 $ 113,853 Services 30,391 24,846 23,421 79,867 71,714 75,918 57,056 62,332 196,736 185,567 Military and other products 7,195 7,965 9,995 22,157 23,104 Short-cycle products 27,930 29,065 23,710 84,435 67,945 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 111,043 94,086 96,037 303,328 276,616 Well Site Services 59,831 64,536 60,509 191,425 163,500 Downhole Technologies 23,415 24,907 32,848 79,264 95,156 Total revenues $ 194,289 $ 183,529 $ 189,394 $ 574,017 $ 535,272 Operating income (loss): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 17,804 $ 11,253 $ 13,373 $ 40,147 $ 33,010 Well Site Services 3,285 4,732 2,359 14,983 (435 ) Downhole Technologies (4,118 ) (2,536 ) (342 ) (8,173 ) (3,332 ) Corporate (10,781 ) (10,180 ) (10,332 ) (31,623 ) (29,611 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 6,190 $ 3,269 $ 5,058 $ 15,334 $ (368 )

________________ (1) The Company revised its supplemental disclosure of disaggregated revenue information in the second quarter of 2023. Prior-period disclosures of disaggregated revenue information were conformed with the current-period presentation. (2) Operating income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included facility consolidation charges of $1.6 million associated with the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations. (3) Operating income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a gain of $6.1 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service providers.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (A) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 4,212 $ 558 $ 2,143 $ 6,928 $ (12,425 ) Interest expense, net 1,928 2,059 2,637 6,378 7,947 Income tax provision 236 862 769 2,700 6,002 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,416 15,537 16,413 46,209 51,469 Facility consolidation charges 1,649 - - 1,649 - Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - - - - 620 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - - - - (157 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,441 $ 19,016 $ 21,962 $ 63,864 $ 53,456

________________ (A) The term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, facility consolidation charges and loss on settlement of disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc., less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes"). Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 17,804 $ 11,253 $ 13,373 $ 40,147 $ 33,010 Other income (expense), net 68 81 (141 ) 314 (55 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,921 4,647 5,072 14,236 15,651 Facility consolidation charges 1,649 - - 1,649 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 24,442 $ 15,981 $ 18,304 $ 56,346 $ 48,606 Well Site Services: Operating income (loss) $ 3,285 $ 4,732 $ 2,359 $ 14,983 $ (435 ) Other income, net 118 129 632 358 2,496 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,313 6,564 6,732 19,023 22,059 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 9,716 $ 11,425 $ 9,723 $ 34,364 $ 24,120 Downhole Technologies: Operating loss $ (4,118 ) $ (2,536 ) $ (342 ) $ (8,173 ) $ (3,332 ) Other expense, net - - - - (86 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,030 4,175 4,442 12,480 13,249 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (88 ) $ 1,639 $ 4,100 $ 4,307 $ 9,831 Corporate: Operating loss $ (10,781 ) $ (10,180 ) $ (10,332 ) $ (31,623 ) $ (29,611 ) Other expense, net - - - - (463 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 152 151 167 470 510 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - - - - 620 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - - - - (157 ) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (10,629 ) $ (10,029 ) $ (10,165 ) $ (31,153 ) $ (29,101 )

________________ (B) The term Adjusted Segment EBITDA consists of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, facility consolidation charges and loss on settlement of disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc., less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Segment EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

