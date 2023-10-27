Balchem Corporation Reports Third Quarter Sales of $229.9 Million, with Net Earnings of $29.1 Million, GAAP EPS of $0.90, and Adjusted EPS of $1.04

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today third quarter net sales of $229.9 million for 2023, compared to net sales of $244.3 million in the prior year quarter. Third quarter net earnings were $29.1 million for 2023, compared to net earnings of $25.2 million for the third quarter 2022. Adjusted net earnings(a) were $33.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $32.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA(a) was $59.9 million, compared to $53.8 million in the prior year quarter.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Third quarter net sales were $229.9 million, a decrease of $14.3 million, or 5.9%, compared to the prior year.

Record quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $59.9 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 11.4%, from the prior year.

GAAP net earnings were $29.1 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 15.2%, from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in GAAP earnings per share of $0.90 compared to $0.78 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net earnings were $33.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 4.3%, from the prior year. These adjusted net earnings resulted in adjusted earnings per share (a) of $1.04 compared to $1.00 in the prior year quarter.

of $1.04 compared to $1.00 in the prior year quarter. The effective tax rate of 20.3% was 151 basis points higher than the prior year tax rate of 18.8%.

Cash flows from operations were $46.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, with quarterly free cash flow(a) of $38.2 million.

Recent Highlights:

Balchem's Board of Directors elected two new board members to the Board of Directors. Olivier Rigaud, Chief Executive Officer of Corbion N.V. and Monica Vicente, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. were elected to the Board on September 6, 2023, and they both bring relevant market expertise and strong global business acumen to the Board.

Three new papers were published in Q3 adding to the extensive library of research showing the benefits and importance of feeding ReaShure ® to transition dairy cows to enhance both milk production as well as offspring health and growth.

to transition dairy cows to enhance both milk production as well as offspring health and growth. Cash flows in the third quarter enabled us to make net repayments on our revolving debt of $25.0 million, bringing our net debt to $303.6 million, with an overall leverage ratio on a net debt basis of 1.3 times.

Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and CEO of Balchem said, "I am very pleased with our third quarter performance. We delivered record Adjusted EBITDA as a result of improved mix, manufacturing efficiencies, and easing inflationary pressures."

Mr. Harris added, "The broader economic outlook and market demand still remain volatile, and volume demand patterns have not yet fully normalized, but Balchem continues to show its ability to perform in this uncertain market environment and we believe we are well positioned to benefit as the market recovers more broadly.

Results for Period Ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 229,948 $ 244,267 $ 693,740 $ 709,827 Gross margin 76,544 68,430 227,063 211,812 Operating expenses 32,930 34,805 106,205 99,931 Earnings from operations 43,614 33,625 120,858 111,881 Other expense 7,139 2,540 16,864 3,908 Earnings before income tax expense 36,475 31,085 103,994 107,973 Income tax expense 7,400 5,836 22,099 24,012 Net earnings $ 29,075 $ 25,249 $ 81,895 $ 83,961 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.78 $ 2.52 $ 2.59 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 59,893 $ 53,774 $ 175,086 $ 163,815 Adjusted net earnings(a) $ 33,795 $ 32,387 $ 98,817 $ 100,191 Adjusted net earnings per common share(a) $ 1.04 $ 1.00 $ 3.05 $ 3.09 Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share 32,476 32,367 32,440 32,392

(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.





Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023:

The Human Nutrition & Health segment generated record quarterly sales of $144.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 1.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales within the minerals and nutrients business, the incremental contribution of the Bergstrom acquisition, and a favorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by lower sales within food and beverage markets. Record quarterly earnings from operations for this segment of $31.3 million increased $10.7 million, or 51.9%, compared to $20.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, lower manufacturing input costs, and favorable adjustments to transaction costs, partially offset by restructuring-related impairment charges. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were a record $35.6 million, compared to $28.2 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 26.1%.

The Animal Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $53.9 million, a decrease of $11.7 million, or 17.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower sales in both the ruminant and monogastric species markets, partially offset by a favorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Third quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $5.1 million decreased $3.0 million, or 36.9%, compared to $8.0 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned lower sales, partially offset by lower manufacturing input costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $5.1 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 38.2%.

The Specialty Products segment generated quarterly sales of $30.0 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year quarter, due to higher sales in the plant nutrition business and a favorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by lower sales in the performance gases business. Earnings from operations for this segment were $8.7 million, compared to $7.1 million in the prior year comparable quarter, an increase of $1.6 million, or 23.0%, primarily driven by higher average selling prices and lower manufacturing input costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $9.9 million, compared to $8.1 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 21.1%.

Third quarter consolidated gross margin of $76.5 million increased by $8.1 million, or 11.9%, compared to $68.4 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 33.3% as compared to 28.0% in the prior year period, an increase of 530 basis points, primarily due to a favorable mix, higher average selling prices, and decreases in certain manufacturing input costs. Operating expenses of $32.9 million for the quarter decreased $1.9 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to a favorable adjustment to transaction costs and lower integration-related expenses, partially offset by a restructuring-related impairment charge and higher compensation-related expenses. Excluding non-cash operating expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets of $6.3 million, operating expenses were $26.6 million, or 11.6% of sales.

Interest expense was $6.6 million and $3.6 million in the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were 20.3% and 18.8%, respectively. The higher effective tax rate was primarily due to certain higher state taxes and lower tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

Third quarter cash flows provided by operating activities were $46.5 million, and free cash flow was $38.2 million. The $233.2 million of net working capital on September 30, 2023 included a cash balance of $77.0 million, which reflects quarterly net repayments of the revolving loan of $25.0 million and quarterly capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $8.4 million.

Ted Harris said, "The Balchem team delivered another solid quarter, once again, highlighting the strength and resilience of our business model. At the same time, we continue to advance our strategic growth initiatives and I remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term growth."

Quarterly Conference Call

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actions and performance could differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Factors that might cause differences from the forward-looking statements include those referred to or identified in Balchem's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other factors that may be identified elsewhere in this release or in our other SEC filings.





Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($ in 000's)

Business Segment Net Sales: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Human Nutrition & Health $ 144,455 $ 142,655 $ 412,777 $ 396,728 Animal Nutrition & Health 53,944 65,604 180,162 197,546 Specialty Products 30,004 29,641 94,961 99,622 Other and Unallocated (b) 1,545 6,367 5,840 15,931 Total $ 229,948 $ 244,267 $ 693,740 $ 709,827

Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Human Nutrition & Health $ 31,275 $ 20,584 $ 77,209 $ 64,592 Animal Nutrition & Health 5,070 8,036 22,230 26,943 Specialty Products 8,740 7,105 25,984 24,785 Other and Unallocated (b) (1,471 ) (2,100 ) (4,565 ) (4,439 ) Interest and other expense (7,139 ) (2,540 ) (16,864 ) (3,908 ) Total $ 36,475 $ 31,085 $ 103,994 $ 107,973 (b) Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of: (i) Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees totaling $384 and $1,600 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $1,640 and $2,816 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and (ii) Unallocated amortization expense of $0 and $312 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $734 and $2,213 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, related to an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation.

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 76,952 $ 66,560 Accounts Receivable, net 129,009 131,578 Inventories 116,346 119,668 Other Current Assets 18,915 17,997 Total Current Assets 341,222 335,803 Property, Plant & Equipment, net 268,834 271,355 Goodwill 766,545 769,509 Intangible Assets with Finite Lives, net 192,168 213,295 Right of Use Assets 18,221 19,432 Other Assets 16,494 15,118 Total Non-current Assets 1,262,262 1,288,709 Total Assets $ 1,603,484 $ 1,624,512 Current Liabilities $ 108,038 $ 140,042 Revolving Loan 380,569 440,569 Deferred Income Taxes 59,014 62,784 Other Long-Term Obligations 30,596 42,833 Total Liabilities 578,217 686,228 Stockholders' Equity 1,025,267 938,284 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,603,484 $ 1,624,512





Balchem Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 81,895 $ 83,961 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,878 37,958 Stock compensation expense 12,267 9,838 Other adjustments (6,241 ) 912 Changes in assets and liabilities (12,444 ) (35,788 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 116,355 96,881 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,252 ) (365,780 ) Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired (26,317 ) (35,793 ) Proceeds from insurance and sale of assets 1,881 198 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge 2,740 - Investment in affiliates - (150 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,948 ) (401,525 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan 18,000 435,000 Principal payments on revolving loan (78,000 ) (81,000 ) Principal payments on acquired debt - (30,782 ) Cash paid for financing costs - (1,232 ) Principal payments on finance lease (166 ) (125 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 3,888 2,172 Dividends paid (22,872 ) (20,708 ) Purchase of common stock (4,025 ) (35,245 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (83,175 ) 268,080 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 160 (10,186 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,392 (46,750 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 66,560 103,239 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 76,952 $ 56,489

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain equity compensation, and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 76,544 $ 68,430 $ 227,063 $ 211,812 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 1,584 1,419 1,584 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 675 677 2,018 1,313 Restructuring costs (3) 295 - 415 - Adjusted gross margin $ 77,514 $ 70,691 $ 230,915 $ 214,709 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations GAAP earnings from operations $ 43,614 $ 33,625 $ 120,858 $ 111,881 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 1,584 1,419 1,584 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 7,008 7,975 21,310 19,840 Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (4) (3,116 ) 1,640 (8,300 ) 2,816 Restructuring costs (3) 1,913 - 8,179 - Adjusted earnings from operations $ 49,419 $ 44,824 $ 143,466 $ 136,121 Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings GAAP net earnings $ 29,075 $ 25,249 $ 81,895 $ 83,961 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 1,584 1,419 1,584 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 7,080 8,097 21,526 20,103 Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (4) (3,116 ) 1,640 (8,300 ) 2,816 Restructuring costs (3) 1,913 - 8,179 - Unrealized foreign currency gain on contingent consideration liability and net realized gain on foreign currency forward contracts (5) - (2,015 ) - (2,527 ) Income tax adjustment (6) (1,157 ) (2,168 ) (5,902 ) (5,746 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 33,795 $ 32,387 $ 98,817 $ 100,191 Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.00 $ 3.05 $ 3.09







The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Income calculated using amounts determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Table 2

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income - as reported $ 29,075 $ 25,249 $ 81,895 $ 83,961 Add back: Provision for income taxes 7,400 5,836 22,099 24,012 Other expense 7,139 2,540 16,864 3,908 Depreciation and amortization 13,733 13,976 40,663 37,696 EBITDA 57,347 47,601 161,521 149,577 Add back certain items: Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards 3,749 2,949 12,267 9,838 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 1,584 1,419 1,584 Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (4) (3,116 ) 1,640 (8,300 ) 2,816 Restructuring costs (3) 1,913 - 8,179 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,893 $ 53,774 $ 175,086 $ 163,815







The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our GAAP effective income tax rate to our non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Table 3

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Effective Tax Rate 2022 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 7,400 20.3 % $ 5,836 18.8 % Impact of ASU 2016-09 (7) 19 214 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 7,419 20.3 % $ 6,050 19.5 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Effective Tax Rate 2022 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 22,099 21.3 % $ 24,012 22.2 % Impact of ASU 2016-09 (7) 863 714 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 22,962 22.1 % $ 24,726 22.9 %







The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Table 4

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 46,526 $ 41,620 $ 116,355 $ 96,881 Capital expenditures, proceeds from the sale of assets, settlement of net investment hedge, and capitalized ERP implementation costs (8,320 ) (14,841 ) (21,212 ) (35,021 ) Free cash flow $ 38,206 $ 26,779 $ 95,143 $ 61,860