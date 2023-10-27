OTC Markets Group Welcomes Senzime AB to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Senzime AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SEZI; OTCQX: SNZZF), a Swedish medical device company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Senzime AB upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Senzime AB begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SNZZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We're excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. and expand the reach beyond our Nasdaq Stockholm listing. Senzime has a strong base of international shareholders and with U.S. being our most important commercial market, we now welcome the ability for more investors to join our leading journey towards a world free from postoperative complications," comments Philip Siberg, President and CEO of Senzime.

B. Riley Securities acted as Senzimes's OTCQX sponsor.

About Senzime AB

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

