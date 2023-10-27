Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs / Getit Technologies Selected as Digital Ordering and Payments Provider by Queen St. Fare

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") the company that specializes in ordering and payment technology, is pleased to announce that Queen St. Fare ("QSF") has selected Perk's subsidiary Getit Technologies Inc. ("Getit") as their ordering and payment technology provider for their food and beverage vendors.

QSF is Ottawa's first food hall, featuring six eateries: Bar Robo, Fiazza Fresh Fired, Green Rebel, Capitol Burger, Sen Kitchen, and Mercadito. QSF is located in one of Ottawa's largest commercial properties, and is popular for its high-quality food, live music, and variety.

QSF vendors can look forward to QR code digital ordering through the custom QSF branded web-app. With the new technology in place, customers will experience shorter wait times, due to a more efficient ordering process and flow.

"The local eateries here at QSF make a commitment to deliver excellent service for our valued customers", said Scott May, owner of Bar Robo. "With Getit's solution, we can spend less time taking orders and more time serving our customers".

With Getit's solution, QSF vendors will benefit from improved operational efficiency and staff optimization. Additionally, Getit's consumer data analysis reporting tools provide QSF with valuable insights that allow them to evolve their offering, improve their processes, and better meet their customers' needs.

"The Getit Team is excited to digitalize Queen St. Fare and streamline their ordering process at QSF. QSF is a beautiful space that will benefit from a modern ordering solution that empowers guests to order faster and enjoy the space, versus waiting in line", said Ryan Hardy, President & CEO. "We're confident that QSF vendors will find that our tailored solution supports their unique needs and offerings to service their guests."

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs, the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc. ("Perk Labs"), provides innovative mobile ordering and payment systems, allowing customers the ability to scan a QR code or NFC sticker to order and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. Perk Labs specializes in providing a single unified payment interface for complex purchase environments - environments that have multiple retailers processing an array of different transactions including food and beverage purchases, merchandise sales, ticketing, registrations, donations and even parking. Perk Labs provides a custom-branded solution that is ideal for multi-retailer venues such as stadiums and arenas, university and college campuses, conference centers, festivals, charity events and hotels and resorts. Perk Labs' platform integrates to existing POS software and hardware systems, reducing cost, complexity and staff re-training.

About Queen St. Fare

The vendors at Ottawa's first food hall, Queen St. Fare, are established local eateries that serve quick and tasty options including Mexican, Indian and Asian cuisine, as well as gourmet pizza, burgers, salads and coffee shop goodies. Order breakfast, lunch or dinner at the counter of your choice, then seat yourself at a table, booth or on the seasonal patio (or take your meal to go).

The Q Bar, open to the dining hall, serves local craft beers, wine on tap and funky cocktails. On select days and evenings, Queen St. Fare hosts special events such as trivia and live music-some events are free!

