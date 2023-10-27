Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 .
Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $386.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $381.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $23 .1 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $22 .9 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.
Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $1.07 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.06 billion during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share and $64.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased with our third quarter results as our sales rebounded after a sluggish second quarter with the return of hot summer weather. Overall, sales increased 1.3% over last year's strong third quarter, while year-to-date we are roughly flat compared to 2022. The third quarter was again influenced by the recent bankruptcy of a large aftermarket customer, and while the business has since been acquired by other SMP accounts, we believe it will take some time to return to historical demand as the business gets fully digested."
By segment, Vehicle Control sales were down 3.4% in the quarter against a difficult comparison of nearly 6% growth last year, and are relatively flat on a year-to-date basis. The segment was negatively impacted by the previously discussed customer bankruptcy, as well as by certain 2022 customer pipeline orders that did not recur this year.
Thanks to a warm summer, Temperature Control sales increased 5.3% on top of the record sales experienced during the same quarter last year. However, a cool spring caused a slow start to the season, and we remain down slightly by 1.0% year-to-date against a difficult comparison.
Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 8.4% in the quarter due to solid demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. Our team continues to foster relationships and bid on new business opportunities as we gain traction with our expanded customer base and take advantage of cross-selling opportunities.
Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating margins were 9.1% in the quarter, 30 basis points better than the 8.8% in the third quarter last year. Our margin improvement benefited from measures to offset inflationary pressures, including price and cost containment actions, and we will continue to try to find ways to drive margin performance going forward. During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a $4.0 million (or 100 basis point) increase in customer factoring program expense over last year due to elevated interest rates. On the bottom line, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share were up primarily due to the higher sales performance in Temperature Control and Engineered Solutions, despite headwinds from the impact of higher interest rates both on our customer factoring programs and on our borrowings.
From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At quarter-end, our inventory was $479.8 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022 and $534.3 million in last year's third quarter. Additionally, our total debt at quarter-end stood at $147.6 million as we paid down $75.6 million in the third quarter.
Regarding our full year expectations for 2023, we anticipate top line sales growth to be flat to low-single digit, and our Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 9.5% of revenue. This outlook considers higher expense related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48 - $50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center discussed last quarter.
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2023.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Moving into the last quarter of the year there continue to be near-term headwinds including inflationary pressures, interest rate uncertainty, and increasing economic challenges facing consumers. That said, aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, and continued progress in our new Engineered Solutions segment presents exciting opportunities. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."
Conference Call
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 386,413
$ 381,373
$ 1,067,516
$ 1,063,616
COST OF SALES
271,653
274,589
760,220
770,641
GROSS PROFIT
114,760
106,784
307,296
292,975
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
79,781
73,199
223,257
204,551
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
177
-
1,383
44
OTHER INCOME, NET
4
30
74
43
OPERATING INCOME
34,806
33,615
82,730
88,423
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
1,732
1,513
2,759
4,889
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,621
3,656
10,766
6,282
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
32,917
31,472
74,723
87,030
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
7,995
8,280
18,656
22,407
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
24,922
23,192
56,067
64,623
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(18,200)
(14,294)
(28,201)
(17,076)
NET EARNINGS
6,722
8,898
27,866
47,547
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
63
52
152
129
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 6,659
$ 8,846
$ 27,714
$ 47,418
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 24,859
$ 23,140
$ 55,915
$ 64,494
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(18,200)
(14,294)
(28,201)
(17,076)
TOTAL
$ 6,659
$ 8,846
$ 27,714
$ 47,418
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.14
$ 1.08
$ 2.58
$ 2.97
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.83)
(0.67)
(1.30)
(0.79)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.31
$ 0.41
$ 1.28
$ 2.18
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.12
$ 1.06
$ 2.52
$ 2.91
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.82)
(0.66)
(1.27)
(0.77)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.30
$ 0.40
$ 1.25
$ 2.14
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,727,119
21,427,393
21,675,699
21,719,281
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,253,723
21,847,602
22,198,131
22,153,348
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and
Fuel Delivery)
$ 113,188
$ 117,750
$ 342,860
$ 338,480
Electrical and Safety
62,049
63,867
166,720
173,178
Wire sets and other
15,700
16,082
49,723
49,076
Vehicle Control
190,937
197,699
559,303
560,734
AC System Components
96,794
90,341
216,995
219,323
Other Thermal Components
26,849
27,080
76,128
76,793
Temperature Control
123,643
117,421
293,123
296,116
Commercial Vehicle
16,253
19,299
62,852
60,253
Construction / Agriculture
13,643
10,971
34,541
33,177
Light Vehicle
24,667
21,409
71,181
70,523
All Other
17,270
14,574
46,516
42,813
Engineered Solutions
71,833
66,253
215,090
206,766
Revenues
$ 386,413
$ 381,373
$ 1,067,516
$ 1,063,616
Gross Margin
Vehicle Control
$ 60,865
31.9 %
$ 60,350
30.5 %
$ 179,446
32.1 %
$ 169,502
30.2 %
Temperature Control
37,785
30.6 %
35,105
29.9 %
83,452
28.5 %
83,908
28.3 %
Engineered Solutions
16,110
22.4 %
11,329
17.1 %
44,398
20.6 %
39,565
19.1 %
All Other
-
-
-
-
Gross Margin
$ 114,760
29.7 %
$ 106,784
28.0 %
$ 307,296
28.8 %
$ 292,975
27.5 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Vehicle Control
$ 42,752
22.4 %
$ 39,229
19.8 %
$ 124,308
22.2 %
$ 111,947
20.0 %
Temperature Control
24,624
19.9 %
21,716
18.5 %
61,736
21.1 %
55,834
18.9 %
Engineered Solutions
8,832
12.3 %
8,027
12.1 %
25,222
11.7 %
24,866
12.0 %
All Other
3,573
4,227
11,991
11,904
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 79,781
20.6 %
$ 73,199
19.2 %
$ 223,257
20.9 %
$ 204,551
19.2 %
Operating Income
Vehicle Control
$ 18,113
9.5 %
$ 21,121
10.7 %
$ 55,138
9.9 %
$ 57,555
10.3 %
Temperature Control
13,161
10.6 %
13,389
11.4 %
21,716
7.4 %
28,074
9.5 %
Engineered Solutions
7,278
10.1 %
3,302
5.0 %
19,176
8.9 %
14,699
7.1 %
All Other
(3,573)
(4,227)
(11,991)
(11,904)
Subtotal
$ 34,979
9.1 %
$ 33,585
8.8 %
$ 84,039
7.9 %
$ 88,424
8.3 %
Restructuring & Integration
(177)
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
(1,383)
-0.1 %
(44)
0.0 %
Other Income, Net
4
0.0 %
30
0.0 %
74
0.0 %
43
0.0 %
Operating Income
$ 34,806
9.0 %
$ 33,615
8.8 %
$ 82,730
7.7 %
$ 88,423
8.3 %
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 24,859
$ 23,140
$ 55,915
$ 64,494
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
177
-
1,383
44
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(312)
(249)
(312)
(249)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(46)
-
(360)
(11)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 24,678
$ 22,891
$ 56,626
$ 64,278
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.12
$ 1.06
$ 2.52
$ 2.91
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
-
0.06
-
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
-
(0.02)
-
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.11
$ 1.05
$ 2.55
$ 2.90
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 34,806
$ 33,615
$ 82,730
$ 88,423
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
177
-
1,383
44
OTHER INCOME, NET
(4)
(30)
(74)
(43)
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
DECEMBER 31,
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 34,979
$ 33,585
$ 84,039
$ 88,424
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 32,917
$ 31,472
$ 74,723
$ 87,030
$ 86,025
$ 111,817
$ 98,332
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,332
7,002
21,461
20,895
28,864
27,978
28,298
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,621
3,656
10,766
6,282
15,101
6,954
10,617
EBITDA
43,870
42,130
106,950
114,207
129,990
146,749
137,247
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
177
-
1,383
44
3,230
270
1,891
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
-
-
-
7,002
-
7,002
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
-
-
-
-
105
-
SPECIAL ITEMS
177
-
1,383
44
10,232
375
8,893
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 44,047
$ 42,130
$ 108,333
$ 114,251
$ 140,222
$ 147,124
$ 146,140
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 18,071
$ 13,054
$ 7,254
$ (3,573)
$ 34,806
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
45
107
25
-
177
OTHER INCOME, NET
(3)
-
(1)
-
(4)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 18,113
$ 13,161
$ 7,278
$ (3,573)
$ 34,979
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 15,702
$ 12,780
$ 8,078
$ (3,643)
$ 32,917
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,482
908
2,450
492
7,332
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,563
942
620
(504)
3,621
EBITDA
21,747
14,630
11,148
(3,655)
43,870
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
45
107
25
-
177
SPECIAL ITEMS
45
107
25
-
177
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 21,792
$ 14,737
$ 11,173
$ (3,655)
$ 44,047
% of Net Sales
11.4 %
11.9 %
15.6 %
11.4 %
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 21,151
$ 13,389
$ 3,302
$ (4,227)
$ 33,615
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER INCOME, NET
(30)
-
-
-
(30)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 21,121
$ 13,389
$ 3,302
$ (4,227)
$ 33,585
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 18,745
$ 12,351
$ 4,650
$ (4,274)
$ 31,472
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,511
661
2,424
406
7,002
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,748
788
202
(82)
3,656
EBITDA
25,004
13,800
7,276
(3,950)
42,130
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL ITEMS
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 25,004
$ 13,800
$ 7,276
$ (3,950)
$ 42,130
% of Net Sales
12.6 %
11.8 %
11.0 %
11.0 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 54,719
$ 20,938
$ 19,064
$ (11,991)
$ 82,730
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
484
778
121
-
1,383
OTHER INCOME, NET
(65)
-
(9)
-
(74)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 55,138
$ 21,716
$ 19,176
$ (11,991)
$ 84,039
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 47,994
$ 19,144
$ 19,611
$ (12,026)
$ 74,723
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
10,267
2,439
7,417
1,338
21,461
INTEREST EXPENSE
7,608
2,677
1,616
(1,135)
10,766
EBITDA
65,869
24,260
28,644
(11,823)
106,950
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
484
778
121
-
1,383
SPECIAL ITEMS
484
778
121
-
1,383
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 66,353
$ 25,038
$ 28,765
$ (11,823)
$ 108,333
% of Net Sales
11.9 %
8.5 %
13.4 %
10.1 %
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 57,554
$ 28,074
$ 14,699
$ (11,904)
$ 88,423
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
44
-
-
-
44
OTHER INCOME, NET
(43)
-
-
-
(43)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 57,555
$ 28,074
$ 14,699
$ (11,904)
$ 88,424
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 54,039
$ 28,895
$ 16,178
$ (12,082)
$ 87,030
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
10,419
2,083
7,177
1,216
20,895
INTEREST EXPENSE
4,676
1,354
487
(235)
6,282
EBITDA
69,134
32,332
23,842
(11,101)
114,207
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
44
-
-
-
44
SPECIAL ITEMS
44
-
-
-
44
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 69,178
$ 32,332
$ 23,842
$ (11,101)
$ 114,251
% of Net Sales
12.3 %
10.9 %
11.5 %
10.7 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
SEPTEMBER
SEPTEMBER
DECEMBER
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
$ 28,485
$ 17,525
$ 21,150
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
213,925
236,342
173,013
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
5,872
5,900
5,375
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
208,053
230,442
167,638
INVENTORIES
479,788
534,310
528,715
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
21,847
21,485
19,695
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
24,240
25,911
25,241
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
762,413
829,673
762,439
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
113,012
104,199
107,148
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
99,067
47,168
49,838
GOODWILL
134,382
130,727
132,087
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
94,324
99,756
100,504
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
36,455
34,484
33,658
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
22,909
42,648
41,745
OTHER ASSETS
37,368
30,071
27,510
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,299,930
$ 1,318,726
$ 1,254,929
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
$ 47,400
$ 52,100
$ 50,000
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
5,026
6,036
5,031
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
103,237
103,894
89,247
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
48,556
53,857
37,169
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
19,778
23,845
22,952
ACCRUED REBATES
46,329
42,378
37,381
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
31,718
37,539
31,361
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
71,298
54,215
49,990
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
373,342
373,864
323,131
LONG-TERM DEBT
95,170
211,400
184,589
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
88,186
38,618
40,709
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
73,962
63,820
63,305
OTHER LIABILITIES
23,797
20,637
22,157
TOTAL LIABILITIES
654,457
708,339
633,891
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
629,348
599,387
610,020
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
16,125
11,000
11,018
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
645,473
610,387
621,038
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,299,930
$ 1,318,726
$ 1,254,929
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 27,866
$ 47,547
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
21,461
20,895
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES
28,201
17,076
OTHER
4,701
8,828
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(38,850)
(51,887)
INVENTORY
54,286
(75,300)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
15,852
(31,844)
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
2,916
(6,270)
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
12,345
3,807
OTHER
4,115
(8,327)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
132,893
(75,475)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
(3,954)
-
CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION
6,779
-
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(17,977)
(19,499)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
95
12
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(15,057)
(19,487)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
(92,149)
141,457
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
-
(29,656)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(18,846)
(17,602)
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
-
(2,128)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(2)
(54)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(110,997)
92,017
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
496
(1,285)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
7,335
(4,230)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
21,150
21,755
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 28,485
$ 17,525
