WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056 | Ticker-Symbol: SRU
Frankfurt
27.10.23
08:01 Uhr
30,200 Euro
+0,400
+1,34 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00031,80027.10.
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 14:30
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $386.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $381.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $23 .1 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $22 .9 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $1.07 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.06 billion during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share and $64.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased with our third quarter results as our sales rebounded after a sluggish second quarter with the return of hot summer weather. Overall, sales increased 1.3% over last year's strong third quarter, while year-to-date we are roughly flat compared to 2022. The third quarter was again influenced by the recent bankruptcy of a large aftermarket customer, and while the business has since been acquired by other SMP accounts, we believe it will take some time to return to historical demand as the business gets fully digested."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were down 3.4% in the quarter against a difficult comparison of nearly 6% growth last year, and are relatively flat on a year-to-date basis. The segment was negatively impacted by the previously discussed customer bankruptcy, as well as by certain 2022 customer pipeline orders that did not recur this year.

Thanks to a warm summer, Temperature Control sales increased 5.3% on top of the record sales experienced during the same quarter last year. However, a cool spring caused a slow start to the season, and we remain down slightly by 1.0% year-to-date against a difficult comparison.

Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 8.4% in the quarter due to solid demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. Our team continues to foster relationships and bid on new business opportunities as we gain traction with our expanded customer base and take advantage of cross-selling opportunities.

Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating margins were 9.1% in the quarter, 30 basis points better than the 8.8% in the third quarter last year. Our margin improvement benefited from measures to offset inflationary pressures, including price and cost containment actions, and we will continue to try to find ways to drive margin performance going forward. During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a $4.0 million (or 100 basis point) increase in customer factoring program expense over last year due to elevated interest rates. On the bottom line, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share were up primarily due to the higher sales performance in Temperature Control and Engineered Solutions, despite headwinds from the impact of higher interest rates both on our customer factoring programs and on our borrowings.

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At quarter-end, our inventory was $479.8 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022 and $534.3 million in last year's third quarter. Additionally, our total debt at quarter-end stood at $147.6 million as we paid down $75.6 million in the third quarter.

Regarding our full year expectations for 2023, we anticipate top line sales growth to be flat to low-single digit, and our Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 9.5% of revenue. This outlook considers higher expense related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48 - $50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center discussed last quarter.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2023.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Moving into the last quarter of the year there continue to be near-term headwinds including inflationary pressures, interest rate uncertainty, and increasing economic challenges facing consumers. That said, aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, and continued progress in our new Engineered Solutions segment presents exciting opportunities. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday October 27, 2023. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 3Q 2023 Earnings Webcast linkSMP 3Q 2023. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-269-5331(domestic) or 402-220-7327 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

























(In thousands, except per share amounts)






































THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

NET SALES


$ 386,413



$ 381,373



$ 1,067,516



$ 1,063,616













COST OF SALES


271,653



274,589



760,220



770,641













GROSS PROFIT


114,760



106,784



307,296



292,975













SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


79,781



73,199



223,257



204,551

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


177



-



1,383



44

OTHER INCOME, NET


4



30



74



43













OPERATING INCOME


34,806



33,615



82,730



88,423













OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET


1,732



1,513



2,759



4,889













INTEREST EXPENSE


3,621



3,656



10,766



6,282













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


32,917



31,472



74,723



87,030













PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


7,995



8,280



18,656



22,407













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


24,922



23,192



56,067



64,623













LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(18,200)



(14,294)



(28,201)



(17,076)













NET EARNINGS


6,722



8,898



27,866



47,547













NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


63



52



152



129













NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)


$ 6,659



$ 8,846



$ 27,714



$ 47,418

























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP












EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 24,859



$ 23,140



$ 55,915



$ 64,494

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(18,200)



(14,294)



(28,201)



(17,076)

TOTAL


$ 6,659



$ 8,846



$ 27,714



$ 47,418

























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP












BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 1.14



$ 1.08



$ 2.58



$ 2.97

DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.83)



(0.67)



(1.30)



(0.79)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC


$ 0.31



$ 0.41



$ 1.28



$ 2.18

























DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 1.12



$ 1.06



$ 2.52



$ 2.91

DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.82)



(0.66)



(1.27)



(0.77)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED


$ 0.30



$ 0.40



$ 1.25



$ 2.14

























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES


21,727,119



21,427,393



21,675,699



21,719,281

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES


22,253,723



21,847,602



22,198,131



22,153,348

























(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.











STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



























(In thousands)















THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED




SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,




2023



2022



2023



2022




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenues













Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and













Fuel Delivery)


$ 113,188



$ 117,750



$ 342,860



$ 338,480


Electrical and Safety


62,049



63,867



166,720



173,178


Wire sets and other


15,700



16,082



49,723



49,076


Vehicle Control


190,937



197,699



559,303



560,734















AC System Components


96,794



90,341



216,995



219,323


Other Thermal Components


26,849



27,080



76,128



76,793


Temperature Control


123,643



117,421



293,123



296,116















Commercial Vehicle


16,253



19,299



62,852



60,253


Construction / Agriculture


13,643



10,971



34,541



33,177


Light Vehicle


24,667



21,409



71,181



70,523


All Other


17,270



14,574



46,516



42,813


Engineered Solutions


71,833



66,253



215,090



206,766















Revenues


$ 386,413



$ 381,373



$ 1,067,516



$ 1,063,616















Gross Margin













Vehicle Control


$ 60,865

31.9 %


$ 60,350

30.5 %


$ 179,446

32.1 %


$ 169,502

30.2 %

Temperature Control


37,785

30.6 %


35,105

29.9 %


83,452

28.5 %


83,908

28.3 %

Engineered Solutions


16,110

22.4 %


11,329

17.1 %


44,398

20.6 %


39,565

19.1 %

All Other


-



-



-



-


Gross Margin


$ 114,760

29.7 %


$ 106,784

28.0 %


$ 307,296

28.8 %


$ 292,975

27.5 %














Selling, General & Administrative













Vehicle Control


$ 42,752

22.4 %


$ 39,229

19.8 %


$ 124,308

22.2 %


$ 111,947

20.0 %

Temperature Control


24,624

19.9 %


21,716

18.5 %


61,736

21.1 %


55,834

18.9 %

Engineered Solutions


8,832

12.3 %


8,027

12.1 %


25,222

11.7 %


24,866

12.0 %

All Other


3,573



4,227



11,991



11,904


Selling, General & Administrative


$ 79,781

20.6 %


$ 73,199

19.2 %


$ 223,257

20.9 %


$ 204,551

19.2 %














Operating Income













Vehicle Control


$ 18,113

9.5 %


$ 21,121

10.7 %


$ 55,138

9.9 %


$ 57,555

10.3 %

Temperature Control


13,161

10.6 %


13,389

11.4 %


21,716

7.4 %


28,074

9.5 %

Engineered Solutions


7,278

10.1 %


3,302

5.0 %


19,176

8.9 %


14,699

7.1 %

All Other


(3,573)



(4,227)



(11,991)



(11,904)


Subtotal


$ 34,979

9.1 %


$ 33,585

8.8 %


$ 84,039

7.9 %


$ 88,424

8.3 %

Restructuring & Integration


(177)

0.0 %


-

0.0 %


(1,383)

-0.1 %


(44)

0.0 %

Other Income, Net


4

0.0 %


30

0.0 %


74

0.0 %


43

0.0 %

Operating Income


$ 34,806

9.0 %


$ 33,615

8.8 %


$ 82,730

7.7 %


$ 88,423

8.3 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures





























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















THREE MONTHS ENDED


NINE MONTHS ENDED









SEPTEMBER 30,


SEPTEMBER 30,









2023


2022


2023


2022









(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP






























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 24,859


$ 23,140


$ 55,915


$ 64,494






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


177


-


1,383


44







CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD


(312)


(249)


(312)


(249)







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(46)


-


(360)


(11)







NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 24,678


$ 22,891


$ 56,626


$ 64,278





































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 1.12


$ 1.06


$ 2.52


$ 2.91






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


-


-


0.06


-







CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD


(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.01)







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


-


-


(0.02)


-






















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 1.11


$ 1.05


$ 2.55


$ 2.90





































OPERATING INCOME






























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 34,806


$ 33,615


$ 82,730


$ 88,423






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


177


-


1,383


44







OTHER INCOME, NET


(4)


(30)


(74)


(43)


LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


YEAR ENDED











SEPTEMBER 30,


DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 34,979


$ 33,585


$ 84,039


$ 88,424


2023


2022


2022











(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 32,917


$ 31,472


$ 74,723


$ 87,030


$ 86,025


$ 111,817


$ 98,332
















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


7,332


7,002


21,461


20,895


28,864


27,978


28,298

INTEREST EXPENSE


3,621


3,656


10,766


6,282


15,101


6,954


10,617

EBITDA


43,870


42,130


106,950


114,207


129,990


146,749


137,247
















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


177


-


1,383


44


3,230


270


1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


-


-


-


7,002


-


7,002

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS


-


-


-


-


-


105


-

SPECIAL ITEMS


177


-


1,383


44


10,232


375


8,893
















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 44,047


$ 42,130


$ 108,333


$ 114,251


$ 140,222


$ 147,124


$ 146,140


MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 18,071


$ 13,054


$ 7,254


$ (3,573)


$ 34,806














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


45


107


25


-


177


OTHER INCOME, NET


(3)


-


(1)


-


(4)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 18,113


$ 13,161


$ 7,278


$ (3,573)


$ 34,979














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 15,702


$ 12,780


$ 8,078


$ (3,643)


$ 32,917














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,482


908


2,450


492


7,332


INTEREST EXPENSE


2,563


942


620


(504)


3,621


EBITDA


21,747


14,630


11,148


(3,655)


43,870














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


45


107


25


-


177


SPECIAL ITEMS


45


107


25


-


177














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 21,792


$ 14,737


$ 11,173


$ (3,655)


$ 44,047


% of Net Sales


11.4 %


11.9 %


15.6 %




11.4 %














(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022




Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 21,151


$ 13,389


$ 3,302


$ (4,227)


$ 33,615














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


-


-


-


-


-


OTHER INCOME, NET


(30)


-


-


-


(30)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 21,121


$ 13,389


$ 3,302


$ (4,227)


$ 33,585














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 18,745


$ 12,351


$ 4,650


$ (4,274)


$ 31,472














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,511


661


2,424


406


7,002


INTEREST EXPENSE


2,748


788


202


(82)


3,656


EBITDA


25,004


13,800


7,276


(3,950)


42,130














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


-


-


-


-


-


SPECIAL ITEMS


-


-


-


-


-














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 25,004


$ 13,800


$ 7,276


$ (3,950)


$ 42,130


% of Net Sales


12.6 %


11.8 %


11.0 %




11.0 %



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)


NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 54,719


$ 20,938


$ 19,064


$ (11,991)


$ 82,730














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


484


778


121


-


1,383


OTHER INCOME, NET


(65)


-


(9)


-


(74)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 55,138


$ 21,716


$ 19,176


$ (11,991)


$ 84,039














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 47,994


$ 19,144


$ 19,611


$ (12,026)


$ 74,723














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


10,267


2,439


7,417


1,338


21,461


INTEREST EXPENSE


7,608


2,677


1,616


(1,135)


10,766


EBITDA


65,869


24,260


28,644


(11,823)


106,950














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


484


778


121


-


1,383


SPECIAL ITEMS


484


778


121


-


1,383














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 66,353


$ 25,038


$ 28,765


$ (11,823)


$ 108,333


% of Net Sales


11.9 %


8.5 %


13.4 %




10.1 %














(In thousands)


NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022




Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 57,554


$ 28,074


$ 14,699


$ (11,904)


$ 88,423














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


44


-


-


-


44


OTHER INCOME, NET


(43)


-


-


-


(43)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 57,555


$ 28,074


$ 14,699


$ (11,904)


$ 88,424














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 54,039


$ 28,895


$ 16,178


$ (12,082)


$ 87,030














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


10,419


2,083


7,177


1,216


20,895


INTEREST EXPENSE


4,676


1,354


487


(235)


6,282


EBITDA


69,134


32,332


23,842


(11,101)


114,207














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


44


-


-


-


44


SPECIAL ITEMS


44


-


-


-


44














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 69,178


$ 32,332


$ 23,842


$ (11,101)


$ 114,251


% of Net Sales


12.3 %


10.9 %


11.5 %




10.7 %



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets






















(In thousands)























SEPTEMBER


SEPTEMBER


DECEMBER



2023


2022


2022



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










ASSETS








CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


$ 28,485


$ 17,525


$ 21,150








ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS


213,925


236,342


173,013

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES


5,872


5,900


5,375

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET


208,053


230,442


167,638








INVENTORIES


479,788


534,310


528,715

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY


21,847


21,485


19,695

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS


24,240


25,911


25,241








TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


762,413


829,673


762,439








PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET


113,012


104,199


107,148

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS


99,067


47,168


49,838

GOODWILL


134,382


130,727


132,087

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET


94,324


99,756


100,504

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES


36,455


34,484


33,658

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES


22,909


42,648


41,745

OTHER ASSETS


37,368


30,071


27,510








TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,299,930


$ 1,318,726


$ 1,254,929















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY


$ 47,400


$ 52,100


$ 50,000

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,026


6,036


5,031

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE


103,237


103,894


89,247

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS


48,556


53,857


37,169

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY


19,778


23,845


22,952

ACCRUED REBATES


46,329


42,378


37,381

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS


31,718


37,539


31,361

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES


71,298


54,215


49,990








TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


373,342


373,864


323,131








LONG-TERM DEBT


95,170


211,400


184,589

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY


88,186


38,618


40,709

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES


73,962


63,820


63,305

OTHER LIABILITIES


23,797


20,637


22,157








TOTAL LIABILITIES


654,457


708,339


633,891








TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


629,348


599,387


610,020

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


16,125


11,000


11,018

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


645,473


610,387


621,038








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,299,930


$ 1,318,726


$ 1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




















(In thousands)



















NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2023



2022



(Unaudited)








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES












NET EARNINGS

$ 27,866



$ 47,547


ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH






PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

21,461



20,895


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

28,201



17,076


OTHER

4,701



8,828


CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(38,850)



(51,887)


INVENTORY

54,286



(75,300)


ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

15,852



(31,844)


PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

2,916



(6,270)


SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

12,345



3,807


OTHER

4,115



(8,327)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

132,893



(75,475)














CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES












ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(3,954)



-


CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION

6,779



-


CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(17,977)



(19,499)


OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

95



12


NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(15,057)



(19,487)














CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES












NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(92,149)



141,457


PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

-



(29,656)


DIVIDENDS PAID

(18,846)



(17,602)


PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

-



(2,128)


OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(2)



(54)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(110,997)



92,017














EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

496



(1,285)


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

7,335



(4,230)


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,150



21,755


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$ 28,485



$ 17,525

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc

