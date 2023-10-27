Thiên Moc Huong: The Vietnam Union of UNESCO Associations Honors Thien Moc Huong as 'Vietnamese Identity Brand Positioning Global Value'

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Thien Moc Huong, a Vietnamese agarwood jewelry brand, was honored by the Vietnam Union of UNESCO Associations with the "Vietnamese Identity Brand Positioning Global Value" award. The award recognizes Thien Moc Huong's commitment to promoting Vietnamese culture and heritage through its products and services.





Thien Moc Huong Receives UNESCO Award

Thien Moc Huong receives UNESCO award.





The "Vietnamese Identity Brand Positioning Global Value" is an award organized by the Vietnam Union of UNESCO Associations in collaboration with the Global Trade & Technology Council India (GTTC India). To achieve this award, brands must have prestige, high creative spirit, and innovation as well as contribute to economic development and spread of Vietnamese cultural values.

The event took place to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Union of UNESCO Associations and the over 50-year history of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India. This event facilitated cultural exchange and commercial collaboration between businesses from both countries, with over 80 individuals and businesses meeting the criteria and receiving awards.

In August 2023, the "Vietnamese Identity Brand Positioning Global Value" award is a prestigious recognition of Thien Moc Huong's achievements. The award is presented to brands that are making a significant contribution to the promotion of Vietnamese culture and heritage on the global stage.

"We are honored to receive this award from the Vietnam Union of UNESCO Associations," said Cao Thanh Hai, founder and CEO of thienmochuong.com. "Thien Moc Huong products are handmade by skilled artisans using traditional Vietnamese techniques. As agarwood is a precious wood that has been used in Vietnamese culture for centuries for its medicinal and aromatic properties, Thien Moc Huong uses agarwood to create a variety of jewelry products, including agarwood bracelets, necklaces, accessories, and perfume. We believe that our products are more than just jewelry; they are a way to connect people with Vietnamese culture and traditions."

About Thien Moc Huong Agarwood Jewelry:

Thien Moc Huong Agarwood Jewelry is one of the leaders in the agarwood jewelry industry in Vietnam. The company's products are sold in over 20 countries around the world with more than 100,000 customers.

In the Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) in 2017 and 2018, Thien Moc Huong was selected as a gift representing Vietnam and presented to over 10 heads of state and more than 30 international delegation leaders in various countries.

Thien Moc Huong's mission is to preserve and spread the unique cultural value of Vietnamese agarwood, all for the goal of becoming the international agarwood brand - the brand representing Vietnam and satisfying demanding customers around the world.

Contact Thien Moc Huong:

https://tmhagarwood.com/

admin@thienmochuong.com

(+84)933348368

Contact Information

Tue Nguyen

SEO Leader

seoteam.tmh@gmail.com

0933348368

SOURCE: Thien Moc Huong Agarwood Jewelry

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/796684/the-vietnam-union-of-unesco-associations-honors-thien-moc-huong-as-vietnamese-identity-brand-positioning-global-value