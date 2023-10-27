ASP Isotopes and Bullfrog AI Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) and BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG)(NASDAQ:BFRGW) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Paul Mann, CEO, of ASP Isotopes appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. ASP Isotopes successfully acquired two incomplete ASP plants in Pretoria, South Africa, and obtained the required licenses from the nuclear regulators, including the Non-proliferation Council of South Africa, to complete construction of the plants and produce commercial product. Cold commissioning of the first manufacturing plant, capable of enriching light isotopes, was completed in Q1 2023, and ASP Isotopes entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a North American customer for the entire offtake of the Company's first light isotope plant. The Company intends to enter into "take or pay" style offtake agreements with customers, and by 2028, ASP Isotopes expects to be a leading supplier of nonnuclear enriched isotopes generating over $150M in EBITDA per annum. ASP Isotopes has secured multiple supply agreements, including a 25- year agreement valued at up to $27M per annum with BRICEM (Beijing Research Institute of Chemical Engineering Metallurgy) to supply highly enriched Molybdenum-100 (Mo-100); a multi-year agreement with a Canadian company valued at $3.8M per annum for C-14, the most frequently used radiolabel healthcare; a $9M supply agreement with a US customer for a highly enriched isotope - customer made a $900k prepayment during Q3 2023; and an MOU for HALEU - $30 billion of HALEU demand expected based on initial discussions with customers.

Also appearing on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show this week is Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of Bullfrog AI. BullFrog AI is a technology enabled drug development company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University and J. Craig Venter Institute, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is an advanced materials company dedicated to developing technology and processes to produce isotopes in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"), for the production of all isotopes. The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About Bullfrog AI

BullFrog AI is a technology-enabled drug development company that creates and analyzes networks of biological, clinical, and real-world data spanning from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. Through its partnerships with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAP artificial intelligence platform. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® newsletter is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

