Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks to Report Third Quarter Results on November 9, 2023

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, announced today that the company will release financial results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. EST on the same day. Interested parties may access the webcast at https://bit.ly/402QcsG or may access the conference call by dialing 877-545-0320 in the United States or 973-528-0002 from outside the U.S. and using access code 163449.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 23, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 from the U.S., or (919) 882-2331 from outside the U.S. The conference call replay passcode is 49341.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink or Tom Baumann

646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641

FNK IR

HHS@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797010/harte-hanks-to-report-third-quarter-results-on-november-9-2023