Andrey Elinson Departs A1 For His Own Investment Venture Inweasta

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Established in 2022 by Andrey Elinson, Inweasta has rapidly evolved into an international business with a robust presence in prominent cities such as Dubai, Hong Kong, and Istanbul. The company's range of services is both comprehensive and continuously expanding. Catering to the financial and industrial sectors, the company offers an extensive array of consulting, legal, and investment solutions. The group's core competencies encompass investment strategies, cross-border dispute resolution, litigation funding, and distressed asset management.

Andrey Elinson, the Managing Partner of a prominent European private equity firm and litigation funder A1, has announced his departure from the company and redirected his focus towards Inweasta, his personal investment venture located in Dubai.

Andrey Elinson's departure from A1 and his subsequent dedication to Inweasta signify more than just a shift in professional allegiance; It underscores his profound belief in the company's mission and its boundless potential. Elinson expressed: "As I embark on this new chapter with Inweasta, I'm driven by the wealth of knowledge and experience I've gained in executive roles. Inweasta, with its adept team and ambitious vision, provides the perfect platform to harness that expertise. Over the next five years, we aim to evolve Inweasta into a dynamic international powerhouse, leveraging our seasoned team to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services, setting new standards in our industry."

Andrey Elinson's professional track record, spanning two decades, is a testament to his expertise in private equity, strategic business development, and corporate management. In 2018, Elinson became a managing partner at A1, a prominent private equity firm and international litigation funder. Preceding this, in 2014, he held the position of Director of Assets Management at the Alfa Group Consortium, a major Russian business entity. From 2007 to 2014, Andrey Elinson devoted seven years to Basic Element, one of Russia's largest industrial conglomerates, initially serving as the Director of Corporate Governance and Internal Control, and later advancing to the role of Deputy CEO.

Throughout his career, Elinson held positions on the boards of directors of various prominent companies, including AlfaStrakhovaniye, Ingosstrakh, Rosvodokanal, and En+ Group. In 2016, Andrey Elinson became a Member of the Supervisory Board of X5 Retail Group, one of Russia's largest retail operators. However, in 2020, he retired as a member of the Supervisory Board of X5 Retail Group. He also served as a member of the supervisory board of the Alfa Group Consortium and A1 Investment Holding, all of which he departed from by 2020. His departure from A1 signifies his exit from all appointed roles, redirecting his focus exclusively to his personal investment enterprise. As the founder, Andrey Elinson dedicates special focus to Inweasta, ensuring a hands-on approach to its growth and success. In return, the company places substantial trust in Elinson's well-established reputation and the professionalism exhibited by the entire team. The Inweasta team has outlined ambitious strategic goals for the upcoming five years, harnessing decades of combined experience to pioneer new industry benchmarks and propel innovation forward.

About Inweasta

Inweasta is an international group of companies launched in 2022. The company specializes in investments, cross-border disputes resolution, litigation funding and distress assets management.

Inweasta provides full range of services related to a resolution of complex disputes and situations:

Litigation Funding

Cross-border Litigation Management

Investments in Distressed Assets

Corporate Finance and Debts Restructuring

Inheritance Structuring and Protection

Mediation of Disputes

Having legal, financial, investments, security, PR and other competences in-house gives Inweasta the ability to work efficiently on complicated projects that require multiple competences being applied.

