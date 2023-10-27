Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

2023 Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets were $188.3 million at quarter end.

Asset quality is excellent with zero nonperforming assets at quarter end.

Total deposits increased to $ 143.1 million at quarter end.

Net interest margin of 2.64% for the third quarter.

Tangible book value per share increased to $7.71 at quarter end.

POULSBO, Wash., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $6 thousand for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $18 thousand reported in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $187 thousand in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, net income was $33 thousand, compared to $391 thousand the same period in 2022.

Total assets increased to $188.3 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $186.2 million at September 30, 2022. Net loans totaled $139.2 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $139.0 million at June 30, 2023 and $146.3 million a year ago. Loan demand has tapered off modestly compared to a year ago primarily due to the high interest rate environment.

Asset quality remained strong during the quarter, with no non-performing assets as of September 30, 2023, or as of June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.23 million as of September 30, 2023, and was 0.87% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded no net loan charge-offs during the quarter.

The Company recorded a $25 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a $50 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 and a $60 thousand provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022, as a result of improved credit metrics and performance.

Total deposits increased to $143.1 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $140.5 million at June 30, 2023 and decreased compared to $156.3 million a year earlier. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 30.5%, interest bearing demand represented 21.6%, money market and savings accounts comprised 19.0% and certificates of deposit made up 28.9% of the total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2023.

"At a time of margin compression across the banking industry, we were effective at expanding our net interest margin during the third quarter, compared to the preceding quarter. This was driven by several actions we implemented earlier in the year to mitigate net interest margin compression against higher interest rates," said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company's net interest margin was 2.64% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 2.51% for the preceding quarter, and 3.35% for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, the net interest margin was 2.62%, compared to 3.20% for the first nine months of 2022.

Total non-interest income was $111 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $43 thousand in the third quarter a year ago. The year-over-year 159% increase was primarily due to an increase in referral income. For the first nine months of 2023, non-interest income increased to $371 thousand, compared to $148 thousand for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of $223 thousand or 151%.

Total noninterest expense was $1.26 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $37 thousand, or 3%, from the third quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs increased by $43 thousand, or 6%, over the prior year quarter. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company moved into its new headquarters in Poulsbo. The banking center is in a desirable location in Poulsbo and is large enough to accommodate future growth for the bank well into the next decade. Occupancy costs increased by 2% from prior quarter of last year. Year-to-date, total noninterest expense increased $19 thousand, or 1.0%, to $3.73 million, over the same period in 2022.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.48% at quarter end, substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share increased to $7.71 at quarter end, compared to $7.40 a year earlier.

The Company reported the level of uninsured deposits at quarter end was approximately 30% at September 30, 2023, compared to 29% three months earlier, excluding the collateralized portion of public deposits.

"We remain focused on being a reliable resource for our customers and communities through all economic cycles," said Darrow. "As we look to the remainder of the year and into 2024, we will continue to look for opportunities to grow our client base and take advantage of recent market disruptions in our Pacific Northwest markets."

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter

Ended

Sept 30,

2023 Quarter

Ended

June 30,

2023 Three

Month

Change Quarter

Ended

Sept 30,

2022 One Year

Change Year to Date

Sept 30,

2023 Year to Date

Sept 30,

2022 One Year

Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,814 $ 1,783 2 % $ 1,567 16 % $ 5,283 $ 4,421 19 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 99 82 21 % 22 348 % 222 49 356 % Securities 119 114 4 % 102 16 % 343 283 21 % Total interest income 2,032 1,997 2 % 1,692 20 % 5,867 4,753 23 % Interest Expense Deposits 544 515 6 % 105 420 % 1,484 239 521 % Other Borrowings 352 352 -0 % 104 240 % 1,012 304 233 % Total interest expense 896 867 3 % 208 330 % 2,497 543 360 % Net Interest Income 1,136 1,130 1 % 1,483 -23 % 3,370 4,210 -20 % Provision for Loan Losses (25 ) (50 ) -50 % 60 -142 % (45 ) 150 -130 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,161 1,180 -2 % 1,423 -18 % 3,415 4,060 -16 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 17 18 -3 % 15 15 % 50 39 29 % Other non-interest income 94 112 -16 % 28 235 % 321 109 194 % Total non-interest income 111 130 -14 % 43 159 % 371 148 151 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 737 720 2 % 694 6 % 2,149 2,139 0 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 145 158 -8 % 142 2 % 444 433 3 % Other operating expenses 382 391 -2 % 391 -2 % 1,136 1,139 -0 % Total non-interest expenses 1,264 1,269 -0 % 1,227 3 % 3,729 3,710 1 % Net Income Before Income Tax 8 23 -67 % 239 -97 % 42 497 -92 % Provision for Income Tax (2 ) (5 ) -67 % (52 ) -97 % (9 ) (107 ) -92 % Net Income $ 6 $ 18 -67 % $ 187 -97 % $ 33 $ 391 -91 %







BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Sept 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Three Month

Change Sept 30,

2022 One Year

Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 3,359 $ 2,352 43 % $ 2,982 13 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 11,635 12,674 -8 % 4,470 160 % Securities 24,316 23,069 5 % 23,620 3 % Loans 140,467 139,844 0 % 147,497 -5 % Allowance for loan losses (1,227 ) (1,252 ) -2 % (1,190 ) 3 % Net Loans 139,240 138,592 0 % 146,307 -5 % Premises and fixed assets 6,512 6,615 -2 % 6,370 2 % Accrued Interest receivable 678 642 6 % 630 8 % Intangible assets 46 52 -13 % 72 -36 % Other assets 2,534 3,107 -18 % 1,704 49 % Total Assets $ 188,320 $ 187,104 1 % $ 186,154 1 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 43,702 $ 43,382 1 % $ 50,162 -13 % Interest Bearing Demand 30,865 25,288 22 % 37,940 -19 % Money Market and Savings 27,207 37,339 -27 % 56,909 -52 % Certificates of Deposit 41,317 34,476 20 % 11,302 266 % Total Deposits 143,091 140,486 2 % 156,313 -8 % Total Borrowing 31,923 33,415 -4 % 17,392 84 % Accrued interest payable 303 238 27 % 3 10604 % Other liabilities 316 365 -13 % 341 -7 % Total Liabilities 175,633 174,504 1 % 174,048 1 % Shareholders' Equity Common Stock 1,644 1,638 0 % 1,633 1 % Additional paid in capital 13,095 13,081 0 % 13,008 1 % Retained Earnings (1,495 ) (1,501 ) -0 % (1,676 ) -11 % Other Comprehensive Income (557 ) (619 ) -10 % (859 ) -35 % Total Shareholders' Equity 12,687 12,600 1 % 12,106 5 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 188,320 $ 187,104 1 % $ 186,154 1 %