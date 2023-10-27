Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "GDTRF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GLAD.

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

"The listing on OTCQB helps introduce Gladiator to a larger audience and improve liquidity in the stock, which is an important factor in the Company's development," said Jason Bontempo, CEO. "The US market is indispensable for accessing larger pools of capital, and the US listing gives millions of US investors easier access to transact Gladiator shares."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,700,000 restricted share units to certain directors, officers and a consultant of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The restricted share units were granted in accordance with the Company's restricted share unit plan dated September 8, 2023 and vest over a two-year term.

About Gladiator Metals Corp.

Gladiator Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the advancement of multiple high-grade copper prospects at its Whitehorse Copper Project (the "Project"), an advanced-stage copper (Cu) ± molybdenum (Mo) ± silver (Ag) ± gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The property comprises 314 contiguous claims covering approximately 5,380 Hectares (13,294 acres) in the Whitehorse Mining District.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt, as it became to be known. The Whitehorse Copper Belt comprised over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 by 5 km in a north westerly trending arc (refer to Figure 2). Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since that time with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production totaled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 11.1 million tons of mineralized skarn ore milled (Watson, 1984).

The Project is accessible through with numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the majority of the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

In November 2022, Gladiator executed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Whitehorse Copper Project by incurring exploration expenditure of $12m on the project, staged payment of $300,000 in cash and the staged issue of 15m shares over 6 years. Following the exercise of the option, the Company must pay the optionor or its designee a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Whitehorse Copper Project.

Additional information about Gladiator can be found on its website: www.gladiatormetals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

