Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - Global cloud-led, data centric software company, NetApp celebrated the grand opening of its new U.S. Public Sector headquarters in the Boro Tower in Tysons on October 18, 2023. NetApp chose to keep its U.S. Public Sector headquarters in Fairfax County, moving into a new, 24,000 square-feet office space. With more than 12,000 employees world-wide, San Jose, California-based NetApp was founded in 1992, with the Fairfax County-based U.S. Public Sector offices opening in 2000.

"We have been in Fairfax County for many years, and we chose it as the headquarters of our U.S. Public Sector organization for about four reasons," said NetApp CEO George Kurian. "The first is talent. It has a large talent pool, both in the private sector as well as, veterans and other public sector employees who form an important part of NetApp workforce. About 12 percent of our workforce are veterans, and we love having that deep talent pool. Second is there is a technology cluster here. So, many of our partner companies work here, operate here, and so it makes doing joint work with them easier. The third, of course, it that it is well-situated geographically with access to both public sector organizations in Washington, D.C., as well as state and local government organizations here. And then the last is, that it is a great place to do business and a great place to live for our employees. So, we are excited to be here."

The President of NetApp U.S. Public Sector Michelle Rudnicki added:

"This is a great location for us because of not only access to our customers but the great talent pool that we have in this area. Being a public sector business, we serve the federal government as well as people across the country. But this really is our center of gravity. We have great access to downtown D.C., which is the headquarters for most of the federal agencies. And Fairfax County hosts most of the large systems integrators that work with federal government. So, we have easy access to them," Rudnicki continued. "Northern Virginia really forms a great ecosystem for us of reseller partners, as well as systems integrator partners and other technology partners where we can really come together, work with our government customers to help them serve their mission."

A live-work-play development in the heart of Fairfax County, the Boro is located just steps from the Greensboro Metrorail Station along the Silver Line, and just minutes away from the Dulles International Airport. Speaking at the grand opening event, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay said:

"It is great to be here with NetApp celebrating this momentous occasion. And The Boro is a place where people want to come. People want to return to work in environments like this."

McKay added that the strong local economy attracts companies to move to and expand in Fairfax County.

"We at the county-level know what a great economy we have here," McKay said. "The idea that we are sitting in one of the places in the United States that has more business establishments today than we had before COVID hit speaks to our resilience and speaks to the investments we make in infrastructure, things like the (Metrorail) Silver Line, and a world class public education system, like we have in Fairfax County Public Schools. These are investments that pay dividends and are the reason why companies want to be in Fairfax County."

Noting Fairfax County's strategic location next to the U.S. federal government, McKay added:

"I am so glad that NetApp has such a strong partnership with our defense industry, with other private sector defense partners, and in supporting our veterans."

With more than 300 employees in Tysons, NetApp U.S. Public Sector is currently growing. Click here to find out about career opportunities, including internships, entry-level careers and opportunities for veterans and military spouses. To find out about NetApp's diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging program, click here.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMUQVDmr0eE

