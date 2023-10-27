Anzeige
WKN: 891823 | ISIN: FI0009003230 | Ticker-Symbol: FAI
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2023 | 15:46
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FINNAIR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

NOTICE, 27 OCTOBER SHARES



The share of Finnair Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 30
October 2023. 



Trading code: FIA1S

ISIN code: FI0009003230

Orderbook id: 24266

Ratio: 2:27 (1 subscription right given for each share,

2 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 27 shares)

Subscription price: EUR 0,03 / share

Subscription period: 3 November 2023 - 17 November 2023

Ex-date: 30 October 2023

Record date: 31 October 2023



The orderbook FIA1S (id 24266) will be flushed on 27 October 2023 after market
close. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



