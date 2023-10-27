Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FINNAIR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

NOTICE, 27 OCTOBER SHARES The share of Finnair Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 30 October 2023. Trading code: FIA1S ISIN code: FI0009003230 Orderbook id: 24266 Ratio: 2:27 (1 subscription right given for each share, 2 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 27 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0,03 / share Subscription period: 3 November 2023 - 17 November 2023 Ex-date: 30 October 2023 Record date: 31 October 2023 The orderbook FIA1S (id 24266) will be flushed on 27 October 2023 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 **********************************************