Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: A3DNFA | ISIN: SE0018012932 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HW0
Frankfurt
27.10.23
11:44 Uhr
3,625 Euro
+1,707
+89,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGS TIMBER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGS TIMBER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6103,81527.10.
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2023 | 15:46
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bergs Timber AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Bergs Timber AB (publ) receives observation status (142/23)

Idag, den 27 oktober 2023, offentliggjorde Norvik Hf, genom sitt helägda
dotterbolag Kivron AB, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till övriga aktieägare
i Bergs Timber AB. 



Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Bergs Timber AB (BRG B, ISIN-kod SE0018012932, orderboks-ID 891) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, October 27, 2023, Norvik Hf, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kivron
AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in Bergs Timber
AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Bergs Timber AB (BRG B, ISIN code SE0018012932, order book ID 891) shall be
given observation status. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
