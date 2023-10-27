Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bergs Timber AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Bergs Timber AB (publ) receives observation status (142/23)

Idag, den 27 oktober 2023, offentliggjorde Norvik Hf, genom sitt helägda dotterbolag Kivron AB, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till övriga aktieägare i Bergs Timber AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Bergs Timber AB (BRG B, ISIN-kod SE0018012932, orderboks-ID 891) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, October 27, 2023, Norvik Hf, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kivron AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in Bergs Timber AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Bergs Timber AB (BRG B, ISIN code SE0018012932, order book ID 891) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB