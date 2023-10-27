Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - CalfSolution S.A., a leading provider of innovative solutions for the cattle feedlot industry, is thrilled to announce its exclusive distribution agreement with HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., the pioneers in advanced livestock tracking and management systems. This exciting partnership will revolutionize the cattle feedlot industry by increasing operational efficiency, improving animal welfare, and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Under this exclusive agreement, CalfSolution S.A. will serve as the sole distributor of HerdWhistle's cutting-edge products and technology in Panama and Costa Rica. This collaboration aims to address the ever-growing demand for advanced cattle management solutions in the region and will ensure that farmers and ranchers have access to the latest technology for optimizing their operations.

The HerdWhistle system utilizes state-of-the-art GPS and IoT technology to provide real-time tracking and monitoring of livestock. Their latest product offering is the HerdWhistle BigEye - the ultimate 'all in one' precision tool for the livestock industry that offers a comprehensive solution for real-time phenotypic evaluation. With its user-friendly interface and robust functionality, HerdWhistle's technology allows farmers to remotely monitor the location, health, and behavior of individual animals, making it easier to identify any issues that may arise.

CalfSolution S.A., with its deep expertise in the cattle feedlot industry, was the natural choice for HerdWhistle to partner with for exclusive distribution in Panama and Costa Rica. Known for their commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach, CalfSolution S.A. has been providing top-notch solutions to farmers for years.

"We are absolutely delighted to partner with HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. and become the exclusive distributor for their game-changing products in Panama and Costa Rica," said Alejandro Perez, CEO of CalfSolution S.A. "Our mission has always been to help cattle feedlot operators enhance productivity and efficiency, and the addition of HerdWhistle's technology aligns perfectly with our vision. We are excited to bring this revolutionary solution to our customers."

"We are excited to have CalfSolution S.A. as our exclusive distributor in Panama and Costa Rica because we know they are a trusted organization and that our technology will benefit the livestock operations in those countries." said Braden Bjornson, CXO of HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

Both companies, CalfSolution S.A. and HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., have an unwavering commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. By combining forces, they aim to support the efforts of cattle farmers to improve their operations' overall environmental impact and ensure the humane treatment of animals.

For more information about the exclusive distribution agreement between CalfSolution S.A. and HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., please visit https://www.calfsolution.com and https://www.herdwhistle.com.

About CalfSolution S.A.:

CalfSolution S.A. is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the cattle feedlot industry. With a comprehensive range of products and services, CalfSolution S.A. helps farmers optimize their operations, enhance productivity, and improve animal welfare. CalfSolution S.A. specializes in the development of projects, products and technology for dairy calf breeding.

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.:

HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. is an industry-leading provider of advanced livestock tracking and management systems. Their cutting-edge technology revolutionizes livestock monitoring, improving efficiency, and enabling data-driven decision-making while prioritizing animal welfare.

