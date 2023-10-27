Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - Zeebu, the Web3-powered neobank for telecom, proudly announces its platinum sponsorship of the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is scheduled to take place from 1-2 November 2023 at the Address Dubai Marina, promising a networking and learning experience like no other.





As the longest-running blockchain summit series with 20+ editions across 11 countries, the World Blockchain Summit is set to redefine the decentralized frontier. With a theme of "Empowering Visions, Uniting Realities," it aims to inspire innovators across various tech domains, embolden disruptors, and empower change-makers. This fresh and empowering concept is expected to be a game-changer in the blockchain industry. Spanning two dynamic days, the World Blockchain Summit will bring together industry leaders, enthusiasts, and visionaries. This platform will provide a plethora of activities and opportunities for attendees to showcase their potential. It will serve as a conduit for expanding networks through countless connections and interactions. The thought-provoking agenda is designed to impart valuable insights, fostering an environment of knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The Web3 Neobank For Telecoms To Take Centre Stage

Zeebu is a pioneering web3 neobank for telecoms that has introduced a unified telecom payment ecosystem focused on revolutionizing the settlement experience of telecom carriers through innovative blockchain solutions. At the heart of this ecosystem is the Zeebu token, the world's first B2B loyalty token specifically designed for the telecom industry. Zeebu is leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts to streamline the settlement process and foster trust and transparency. The Zeebu token facilitates seamless cross-border payments, eliminating the complexity of dealing with multiple currencies and mitigating losses due to conversion costs. It also drastically reduces payment processing times, ensuring quick settlements while incentivizing telecom businesses for successful settlements. Zeebu's approach to B2B settlements is set to revolutionize the telecom industry.

In 2023, Zeebu has made impressive progress in the Web3 arena, notably raising $25 million in a presale funding round in September, far exceeding its hard cap target of $15 million. The Zeebu (ZBU) Token has been listed on leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as LBank and MEXC, and the Zeebu community has grown to over 100,000 members across various platforms, demonstrating the strong momentum and potential of Zeebu in the crypto space.

Building on its impressive progress, Zeebu is set to expand its reach even further. The Zeebu Token (ZBU) will be listed on two additional leading cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart on October 30, 2023, and BitForex on October 27, 2023.

Zeebu's journey in the Web3 space has just begun, and it looks forward to fostering innovation, driving growth, and unlocking new possibilities in this dynamic field. As a key sponsor at the World Blockchain Summit, Zeebu aims to contribute to the discourse on blockchain technology and its potential applications.



Raj Brahmbhatt, Founder and CEO of Zeebu, shared his enthusiasm about the company's participation in the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai:

"Dubai is rapidly emerging as a global leader in the adoption of Web3 technology. Its progressive regulatory environment and advanced technological infrastructure have made it a magnet for major players in the Web3 space. As a company that calls Dubai home, Zeebu is proud to be part of the World Blockchain Summit. Our presence at the World Blockchain Summit reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and harnessing the transformative potential of Web3. We look forward to joining hands with visionaries, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs at the summit to explore new horizons and unlock the full potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the telecom industry."

Raghavendra Hunasgi, CMO and Co-founder of Zeebu, added: "The World Blockchain Summit represents a global stage where we can present Zeebu's vision and achievements. It's an opportunity to showcase how we're harnessing the power of Web3 technology to revolutionize the telecom industry."

Zeebu at the World Blockchain Summit: A Sneak Peek

Booth B12: Zeebu will host a booth where attendees can engage directly with the Zeebu team. This interaction will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn more about how Zeebu is at the forefront of transforming B2B transaction settlements using Web3 technology in the telecom industry.

Keynote Speaking: Raghavendra Hunasgi, CMO and Co-founder of Zeebu will be delivering a keynote speech at the World Blockchain Summit. He joins an esteemed line-up of speakers who will be sharing insights and discussing the latest trends in blockchain technology.

Zeebu cordially invites all attendees of the World Blockchain Summit Dubai to join Zeebu on the ground at its interactive booth B12 where they can participate in insightful discussions, and discover Zeebu's innovative approach to leveraging Web3 technology in the telecom industry.

About Zeebu

Zeebu is building the next-gen Web3 Neobank for telecoms. Zeebu ensures a unified currency experience and global accessibility, eliminating the complexities of legacy processes while ensuring robust KYC compliance. At Zeebu, we are set to bring a revolution in B2B settlements for the telecom industry, powered by the $ZBU Loyalty Token.

