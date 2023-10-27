Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM
27th October 2023
Anglesey Mining plc
("Anglesey" or "the Company")
Result of AGM
Anglesey Mining plc, the UK minerals development company, reports that the voting in respect of resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held earlier today was as follows:
Resolution
In Favour
Against
Withheld
1
To receive the report and accounts
189,783,411
160,879
6,904,061
2
To approve the directors' remuneration report
189,512,035
418,776
6,917,540
3
To approve the directors' remuneration policy
189,507,548
418,776
6,922,027
4
To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director
93,533,645
103,058,404
256,302
5
To reappoint Jo Battershill as a director
182,244,954
3,668,859
10,934,538
6
To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director
174,684,075
557,160
21,607,116
7
To reappoint Namrata Verma as a director
189,228,902
623,755
6,995,694
8
To reappoint Andrew King as a director
189,315,354
537,303
6,995,694
9
To reappoint UHY FDW as auditor
189,453,154
399,503
6,995,694
10
To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
189,661,122
337,726
6,849,503
11
To authorise the directors to issue new share capital
189,165,961
876,403
6,805,987
12
To disapply section 561 in respect of new issues
189,231,840
810,524
6,805,987
Notes
- Votes were received in respect of 196,848,351 shares representing 47% of the issued share capital.
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
- The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.
As a result of the voting at the general meeting set out above, John Kearney has ceased to be a Director of the Company with immediate effect. Non-executive director Andrew King will act as interim chairman and the Company will now commence a formal process to appoint a permanent successor.
Finance director Danesh Varma commented: "On behalf of the Board and colleagues at Anglesey Mining, I would like to thank John for his highly significant contribution to Anglesey Mining during his tenure as Chair and for his support to me personally.John has played an instrumental role in the life of the Group over the past 29 years and will be sorely missed. "
Total voting rights
The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 420,093,017 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Anglesey Mining plc
Jo Battershill, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000
Davy
Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker
Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363
WH Ireland
Joint Corporate Broker
Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
