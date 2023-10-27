Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876817 | ISIN: GB0000320472 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A0
Frankfurt
27.10.23
08:07 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 16:24
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

27th October 2023

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining plc, the UK minerals development company, reports that the voting in respect of resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held earlier today was as follows:

Resolution

In Favour

Against

Withheld

1

To receive the report and accounts

189,783,411

160,879

6,904,061

2

To approve the directors' remuneration report

189,512,035

418,776

6,917,540

3

To approve the directors' remuneration policy

189,507,548

418,776

6,922,027

4

To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director

93,533,645

103,058,404

256,302

5

To reappoint Jo Battershill as a director

182,244,954

3,668,859

10,934,538

6

To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director

174,684,075

557,160

21,607,116

7

To reappoint Namrata Verma as a director

189,228,902

623,755

6,995,694

8

To reappoint Andrew King as a director

189,315,354

537,303

6,995,694

9

To reappoint UHY FDW as auditor

189,453,154

399,503

6,995,694

10

To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor

189,661,122

337,726

6,849,503

11

To authorise the directors to issue new share capital

189,165,961

876,403

6,805,987

12

To disapply section 561 in respect of new issues

189,231,840

810,524

6,805,987

Notes

  1. Votes were received in respect of 196,848,351 shares representing 47% of the issued share capital.
  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
  3. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.

As a result of the voting at the general meeting set out above, John Kearney has ceased to be a Director of the Company with immediate effect. Non-executive director Andrew King will act as interim chairman and the Company will now commence a formal process to appoint a permanent successor.

Finance director Danesh Varma commented: "On behalf of the Board and colleagues at Anglesey Mining, I would like to thank John for his highly significant contribution to Anglesey Mining during his tenure as Chair and for his support to me personally.John has played an instrumental role in the life of the Group over the past 29 years and will be sorely missed. "

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 420,093,017 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


For further information, please contact:


Anglesey Mining plc

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

WH Ireland

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71



3864786_0.png
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.