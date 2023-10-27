Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTC Pink: FLURF) ("FluroTech" or the "Company") announces that effective October 30, 2023 the Company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") will be transferred to the NEX Board of the TSXV (the "NEX"). The listing transfer is being made as a result of FluroTech not meeting the requirements of a Tier 2 company in accordance with TSXV Policy 2.5 - Continued Listing Requirements and Inter-Tier Movement.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TEST to TEST.H. The Company name has not changed, there has been no change to its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital has occurred. The Company continues to review strategic opportunities that will qualify the Company to return to the TSXV.

