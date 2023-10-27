Roobet

Roobet Celebrates Nippon Baseball Championship with $1,000,000 Free-to-Play Contest



NEWS RELEASE BY ROOBET London, United Kingdom | October 27, 2023 10:11 AM Eastern Daylight Time Fans Can Compete to Win a $1,000,000 Jackpot with Roobet.fun's free NPB Pick'em Contest Roobet , the pioneering entertainment company and next-generation crypto brand, is thrilled to announce its official launch in the Japanese market. This exciting expansion coincides with the highly anticipated season opening of the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB) on October 28. As the season kicks off, Roobet is ready to bring a fresh wave of innovation and excitement to Japanese sports and esports enthusiasts. To celebrate, Roobet is hosting a $1,000,000 Pick'em contest on Roobet Picks, the company's free-to-play platform. Baseball and esports fans can participate to test their sports knowledge, make predictions, and compete for life-changing prizes - at no cost, other than perhaps a bruised ego. The Roobet brand has a proven commitment to fostering crypto and web3 innovations, curating a strong sense of community empowered by competitive connections, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to make experiences seamless and fun. Roobet.fun, as a pillar brand, exemplifies this mission by providing a player-centric, free-to-play experience on an immersive and secure platform. A Roobet spokesperson stated: "We couldn't be more excited to bring Roobet to Japan! Japan has a rich gaming and esports culture, and we're here to pioneer completely new ways for Japanese fans to engage with their favorite sports and esports. Our $1,000,000 Pick'em contest is just the beginning of what we have in store for our friends all across the world - get ready!" The million-dollar Pick'em contest is set to become a highlight in the Japanese gaming calendar, but Roobet Picks has more to offer - with a wide array of predictor quizzes covering various competitive sports globally, including the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB), the US' National Football League (NFL), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), boxing, the English Premier League (EPL), and esports such as the Roobet Cup and a Daily Game, with more leagues and competitions to be added soon. With Roobet.fun catering to those trying out crypto or simply enjoying free-to-play games, and Roobet.com continuing its industry-leading innovation in the crypto gaming space, the Roobet brand is redefining the entertainment landscape and leading the way in inclusive and creator-led gaming. ABOUT ROOBET Roobet is creating a space for every type of gamer. What started as a haven for crypto enthusiasts has hit the mainstream: with over 300M views on TikTok, the drumbeat from Gen Z and Millennials is building - Roobet is a brand "for the internet, by the internet." Roobet.fun catering to those trying out crypto or simply enjoying free-to-play games, and Roobet.com continuing its industry-leading innovation in the crypto casino space, the Roobet brand is redefining the entertainment landscape and leading the way in inclusive and creator-led gaming. *Roobet.fun is available in Japan and worldwide except the United Kingdom, Australia, North Korea, Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, India, Philippines, Malta, and Iran, and in all US states and territories except Kentucky, Florida, New York, Washington and Nevada. Contact Details Roobet Team media@roobet.com Company Website https://roobet.fun/en/



