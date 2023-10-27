FILIPPO BERIO HIGHLIGHTS ITS DEDICATION TO QUALITY, INNOVATION, SUSTAINABILITY IN ITS NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filippo Berio, the 156-year-old Italian brand and the UK's favourite olive oil has a dedicated tradition of quality, innovation and sustainability, and a new report issued by its parent company, Salov Group, provides evidence of the brand's continued progress and commitment. Released 19th October, its latest Sustainability Report notes key investments in projects to improve production efficiency, material sourcing and product packaging as well as in research to enhance energy savings, quality markers and agronomic methods. Results include measurable reductions in energy consumption, water withdrawal, emissions and waste. Additionally, it lays the groundwork for future endeavours through the company's newly defined Sustainability Plan.

"At Salov, we firmly believe in the need for continuous improvement across all areas that impact our business and those around us, from fair and responsible innovation to sustainable models of production and consumption," said Fabio Maccari, CEO of Salov. "We come from more than 150 years of history with the Filippo Berio brand, and it is our intention to extend its commendable tradition of caring for product, people and place."

Improvement in environmental impacts

The report documents gains across sustainability measures. The company reported a 3.4% decrease in energy consumption, an 8.6% decrease in total water withdrawal, a 6.7% decrease in direct emissions of climate-changing gases, and a 5.0% decrease in total waste production ¾ all in comparison to the previous year.

Materials sourcing plays significant role

Noted in the report is its focus on waste reduction through the use of recycled and recyclable materials as well as sustainably sourced materials. In 2022, 46.5% of all materials used were recycled. Additionally, Salov and Filippo Berio turn to suppliers certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to source paper for boxes and bottle labels.

Planning for a sustainable future

In recognition of the need to integrate sustainability throughout the organisation, Salov published in 2022 in its first-ever Sustainability Plan. The plan is founded on four pillars: supply chain control; employee protection and human capital development; responsible communication; and quality, research and innovation.

The Sustainability Plan will be instrumental to Filippo Berio and its promise of enduring quality. In 2022, for example, the company embarked on a research project, coined Long Life Oil. In collaboration with the Region of Tuscany as well as other companies and institutions, the research project explores innovative technologies that may be applied to maintain the analytical and organoleptic characteristics of olive oil over a longer period of time.

Compilation of Sustainability Report 2022

Sustainability Report 2022 is the second edition of Salov's publication, which is released every other year, and compares results from the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. It was prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards, and it was subject to validation by an independent third party in SGS. It was officially presented to the company's top management at Villa Filippo Berio, which serves as an open-air research centre and blends the brand history with present initiatives and hopes for the future.

Sustainability Report 2022 is available for download and viewing at https://filippoberio.com/sustainability/.

About Filippo Berio:

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for 156 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle sold bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand's promise of quality. From distinctive olive oils to a selection of specialty pestos, wine vinegars, balsamic vinegars and glazes, all featuring the finest ingredients and high production standards, the Italian brand focuses on creating great-tasting and accessible products. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. Filippo Berio is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For additional information, please visit filippoberio.com

