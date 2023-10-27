Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909953 | ISIN: US4848361014 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 18:19
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company: Kansas City Life Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $4.6 million or $0.47 per share in the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $4.3 million or $0.45 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Net income totaled $5.8 million or $0.60 per share in the first nine months of 2023, up from $1.1 million or $0.12 per share in the first nine months of 2022.

The results for the third quarter of 2023 reflected higher insurance and investment revenues compared to the third quarter of 2022. In addition, policyholder benefits and amortization of deferred acquisition costs were lower compared to the prior year. Partially offsetting these improvements were increases in interest credited to policyholder account balances and operating expenses.

The improvement in the first nine months of 2023 compared to one year earlier was largely due to increases in insurance and investment revenues and lower amortization of deferred acquisition costs. Partially offsetting these were increases in policyholder benefits and operating expenses.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri . The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia . For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(amounts in thousands, except share data)





Quarter Ended

September 30


Nine Months Ended
September 30



2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues


$

122,626


$

119,998


$

372,547


$

353,808

Net income


$

4,599


$

4,315


$

5,821


$

1,124

Net income per share, basic and
diluted


$

0.47


$

0.45


$

0.60


$

0.12

Dividends paid


$

0.14


$

0.14


$

0.42


$

0.55

Average number of shares
outstanding



9,683,414



9,683,414



9,683,414



9,683,414














SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.