Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: A3D659 | ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77 | Ticker-Symbol:
27.10.2023 | 18:22
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Oct-2023 / 16:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, the Company announces that on 27 October 2023 it purchased for cancellation 
5,625 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each. 
The prices paid were as follows: 
Weighted average price paid per share GBP18.018 
Lowest price paid per share      GBP17.70 
Highest price paid per share     GBP18.30

Following the above transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 5,655,286. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries:

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited

01245 398950

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 281168 
EQS News ID:  1759715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1759715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
