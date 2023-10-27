Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:



Net income of $4.0 million and diluted earnings of $0.35 per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2023 were 0.73% and 10.17%, respectively.

Net interest margin was 3.29% for the third quarter of 2023, with a loan yield of 7.08%.

Total assets at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were $2.2 billion, compared to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2022.

Third quarter overall commercial loan growth was $21.3 million, or 6.1% annualized; residential and home equity loans increased by $15.1 million on a combined basis, or 19.2% annualized.

Third quarter deposit growth was $26.0 million, or 6.0% annualized.

Raised $9.7 million in subordinated debt at 8.00% during the quarter for growth and capital purposes.



On October 26, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable November 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023.



Total assets remained relatively flat quarter over quarter, however our portfolio loans increased $25.3 million, or 1.4% and total deposits increased $26.0 million, or 1.5%, during the period. "We were pleased with our growth in the third quarter as we prioritize our asset mix to emphasize relationship-based credits," said Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO. "We continue to show growth in deposits, reduction in borrowings, and strengthening of our capital position. While our margin compressed slightly, we remain focused on high quality assets and prudent management of the balance sheet."

Mortgage banking revenue was down $231 thousand over the prior quarter reflecting lower than anticipated loan production along with lower gain on sale margins. "With the seasonal slowdown and increasing mortgage rates, mortgage origination decreased $14.5 million. The increase in the ten year Treasury and the lack of homes for sale continue to plague the division as we are simultaneously working to tailor operations to reasonable levels," Mr. Annas added.

Mr. Annas concluded, "Our growth this year in such a challenging environment is a strong indicator of our success in and our commitment to the regions we serve. We remain focused on opportunities that provide us with additional business and help foster long-term customer connections."

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income $ 4,005 $ 4,645 $ 4,021 $ 4,557 $ 5,798 Basic earnings per common share 0.36 0.42 0.36 0.40 0.49 Diluted earnings per common share 0.35 0.41 0.34 0.39 0.48 Net interest income 17,224 17,098 17,677 18,518 18,026 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 2,230,971 $ 2,206,877 $ 2,229,783 $ 2,062,228 $ 1,921,924 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,885,629 1,859,839 1,818,189 1,743,682 1,610,349 Total deposits 1,808,645 1,782,605 1,770,413 1,712,479 1,673,553 Non-interest bearing deposits 244,668 269,174 262,636 301,727 290,169 Stockholders' equity 155,114 153,962 153,049 153,280 151,161 Balance Sheet (Average Balances): Total assets $ 2,184,385 $ 2,166,574 $ 2,088,599 $ 1,962,915 $ 1,868,194 Total interest earning assets 2,086,331 2,070,640 1,995,460 1,877,967 1,791,255 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,876,648 1,847,736 1,783,322 1,674,215 1,565,861 Total deposits 1,782,140 1,775,444 1,759,571 1,698,597 1,597,648 Non-interest bearing deposits 253,485 266,675 296,037 312,297 295,975 Stockholders' equity 156,271 154,179 153,179 151,791 157,614 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.86 % 0.78 % 0.92 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 10.17 % 12.08 % 10.65 % 11.91 % 14.59 %

Income Statement - Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2023

Net income of $4.0 million, decreased $640 thousand from $4.6 million for the second quarter driven by a lower level of non-interest income and a higher level of non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and lower loan loss provision. Non-interest income decreased $1.0 million or 11.4%, due to lower levels of gains on sale of mortgage and SBA loans. Non-interest expense increased $403 thousand, or 2.1% due primarily to increased salaries and benefits expense and professional fees. Net interest income increased $128 thousand, or 0.7%, on a tax equivalent basis due to an increase in earnings assets. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume Interest income: Due from banks $ 244 $ 275 $ (31 ) (11.3 )% $ 25 $ (56 ) Federal funds sold 1 3 (2 ) (66.7 )% 1 (3 ) Investment securities - taxable (1) 901 992 (91 ) (9.2 )% (18 ) (73 ) Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 410 426 (16 ) (3.8 )% (9 ) (7 ) Loans held for sale 456 407 49 12.0 % 40 9 Loans held for investment (1) 33,526 31,810 1,716 5.4 % 1,213 503 Total loans 33,982 32,217 1,765 5.5 % 1,253 512 Total interest income $ 35,538 $ 33,913 $ 1,625 4.8 % $ 1,252 $ 373 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,488 $ 1,840 $ (352 ) (19.1 )% $ 42 $ (394 ) Money market and savings deposits 6,755 5,371 1,384 25.8 % 796 588 Time deposits 7,300 6,812 488 7.2 % 537 (49 ) Total deposits 15,543 14,023 1,520 10.8 % 1,375 145 Borrowings 2,086 2,129 (43 ) (2.0 )% (103 ) 60 Subordinated debentures 606 586 20 3.4 % 6 14 Total interest expense 18,235 16,738 1,497 8.9 % 1,278 219 Net interest income differential $ 17,303 $ 17,175 $ 128 0.75 % $ (26 ) $ 154 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.

Interest income increased $1.6 million on a tax equivalent basis, quarter-over-quarter, due to a higher yield on earning assets and higher levels of average earning assets. The yield on earnings assets rose 19 basis points during the period, while average earning assets increased by $15.7 million.

The yield on total loans increased 19 basis points and the yield on cash and investments decreased 1 basis point combined, reflecting the impact on rates from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Nearly $713.5 million in loans repriced during the quarter with an average increase of 25 basis points. Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $28.9 million. Construction, commercial real estate, and small business loans increased $19.3 million on average, combined, while home equity loans and residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $15.9 million on average, combined.

Total interest expense increased $1.5 million, quarter-over-quarter, due primarily to market interest rate rises, and increases in both deposit and borrowing average balances. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.5 million as total average deposits increased $19.9 million and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 30 basis points to 4.03%. Interest expense on borrowings decreased $43 thousand as the cost of borrowings decreased 30 basis points due to the positive carry on a $75 million pay fixed swap, partially offset by the increase in average borrowings for the period.

Although net interest income increased quarter over quarter, the net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.29% as the cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield on earnings assets. The margin was also affected by a reduction in average non-interest bearing deposits, which were down on average by $13.2 million for the quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses is comprised of provisioning for funded loans as well as unfunded commitments. The combined provision decreased to $82 thousand for the third quarter from $705 thousand for the second quarter. The reduction was due in part to a decline in the overall exposure to unfunded loan balances at the end of the third quarter, causing a reduction in the unfunded reserve of $192 thousand. The remaining decrease in provisioning was due largely to favorable changes in some baseline loss rates and certain macroeconomic factors underlying the funded loss model.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Mortgage banking income $ 4,819 $ 5,050 $ (231 ) (4.6 )% Wealth management income 1,258 1,235 23 1.9 % SBA loan income 982 1,767 (785 ) (44.4 )% Earnings on investment in life insurance 201 193 8 4.1 % Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 103 183 (80 ) (43.7 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 111 (199 ) 310 (155.8 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment (570 ) (219 ) (351 ) 160.3 % Net (loss) gain on hedging activity 82 (1 ) 83 (8300.0 )% Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (3 ) (54 ) 51 (94.4 )% Other 1,103 1,169 (66 ) (5.6 )% Total non-interest income $ 8,086 $ 9,124 $ (1,038 ) (11.4 )%

Total non-interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 11.4%, quarter-over-quarter as a result of lower mortgage banking income and lower SBA loan income. Mortgage banking income decreased $231 thousand, or 4.6% quarter-over-quarter, due to lower levels of mortgage loan originations, which decreased $14.5 million. In addition to lower volume, the gain on sale margin decreased 18 basis points over the prior quarter. The fair value of loans held for sale and loans held for investment, along with the fair value of derivatives instruments and net gain on hedging activity, decreased $38 thousand in total.

SBA loan income decreased $785 thousand, or 44.4%, due to a combination of a decrease in the gain on sale of SBA loans and an increase in servicing asset impairment quarter over quarter. While the value of SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023 was only slightly less than the volume sold for the quarter-ended June 30, 2023 ($26.2 million vs $27.8 million), the gross margin on sale was 6.2% for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023 compared to 7.0% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2023. Also contributing to the decrease in SBA loan income was an increase in servicing asset impairment, led by an increase in the prepayment assumption that drives the servicing asset valuation.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,420 $ 12,152 $ 268 2.2 % Occupancy and equipment 1,226 1,140 86 7.5 % Professional fees 1,104 1,004 100 10.0 % Advertising and promotion 848 1,091 (243 ) (22.3 )% Data processing and software 1,652 1,681 (29 ) (1.7 )% Pennsylvania bank shares tax 244 245 (1 ) (0.4 )% Other 2,524 2,302 222 9.6 % Total non-interest expense $ 20,018 $ 19,615 $ 403 2.1 %

Salaries and employee benefits increased $268 thousand overall, with bank and wealth segments combined having increased $234 thousand, and the mortgage segment increased $34 thousand. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits were up due to one-time payment of severance to a former Meridian Equipment Finance officer as well as stock based compensation.

Professional fees increased $100 thousand during the current quarter due to an increase in loan and lease workout expenses which has helped lead to an increase in recoveries when compared to the prior year. Professional fees were also impacted by system conversion fees for a new loan servicing platform for our mortgage segment. Occupancy expenses were up due to branch re-locations, equipment and some repairs/maintenance. Advertising and promotion expense decreased $243 thousand from the prior quarter as a result of a decrease in business development expense and certain advertising expense due to seasonality. Other non-interest expense increased $222 thousand over the prior quarter due largely to an increase in FDIC insurance expense, an increase in certain commercial and consumer related loan expenses due to portfolio growth, and an increase in our mortgage related representations and warranties reserves, offset by a reduction in the unfunded allowance for credit losses.

Balance Sheet - September 30, 2023 Compared to June 30, 2023

As of September 30, 2023, total assets increased $24.1 million, or 1.1%, to $2.2 billion from June 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and an increase in loans. Interest-bearing cash increased $9.7 million, or 26.8%, to $46.0 million as of September 30, 2023, from June 30, 2023.

Portfolio loan growth was $25.3 million, or 1.4% quarter-over-quarter. Commercial mortgage loans increased $47.9 million, or 7.4%, residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $8.5 million, or 3.4%, while home equity lines and loans increased $6.6 million, or 9.8% as well. Partially offsetting portfolio loan growth were commercial & industrial loans which decreased $10.4 million, or 3.4%, construction loans which decreased $9.5 million, or 3.3%, small business loans which decreased $6.7 million, or 4.5%, due to loan sales during the period, and lease financings that decreased $11.1 million, or 7.4% from June 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased $26.0 million, or 1.5% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of money market deposits which increased $36.1 million. Much of the increase came from business accounts as well as some seasonal deposits related to school tuition and taxes. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $24.5 million, during the period. Servicing deposits of approximately $7.2 million also paid out seasonally, with much of the rest of the change in non-interest bearing accounts migrating to other accounts. Time deposits increased $13.9 million, or 2.1%, from retail and wholesale efforts as customers opt for higher term interest rates.

In September, Meridian Corporation raised $9.7 million in subordinated debt at 8.00% with a term of 10 years. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including providing capital to Meridian Bank and supporting organic growth.

Consolidated stockholders' equity of the Corporation increased by $1.2 million from June 30, 2023, to $155.1 million as of September 30, 2023. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $4.0 million, partially offset by a $1.5 million decline in other comprehensive income and prior quarter dividends paid of $1.4 million. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.65% at September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality Summary

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 1.53% as of September 30, 2023, from 1.44% as of June 30, 2023, while non-performing assets to total assets was up to 1.38% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2023. Total non-performing loans of $29.1 million as of September 30, 2023, increased $1.7 million from $27.4 million as of June 30, 2023 due to downgrades of several SBA loans and residential real estate loans, offset somewhat by the impact of returning a residential real estate loan to accrual status, and charge-offs in commercial and SBA loans as of September 30, 2023.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.05% of total average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, consistent with the quarter ended June 30, 2023 level of 0.05%. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $913 thousand, comprised of $1.0 million in charge-offs, with $95 thousand in recoveries for the quarter. While a large percentage of charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 continue to come from small ticket equipment leases, the level of charge-offs in this portfolio declined by $169 thousand, while we also realized $90 thousand of recoveries related to the small ticket equipment lease portfolio. There were also charge-offs of $272 thousand on SBA loans that had previously been classified as non-performing loans in a prior period.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.05% as of September 30, 2023 compared to 1.10% as of June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023 there were specific reserves of $2.6 million against non-performing loans, an increase from $2.5 million as of June 30, 2023 due to the increase of the existing specific reserve on a commercial loan relationship classified as a non-performing, combined with the impact of establishing a new specific reserve on an SBA loan relationship during the current quarter.

Bank Sector Considerations

Meridian is a regional community bank with loans and deposits that are well diversified in size, type, location and industry. We manage this diversification carefully, while avoiding concentrations in business lines. Meridian's model continues to build on our strong and stable financial position, which serves our regional customers and communities with the banking products and services needed to help build their prosperity.

As a commercial bank, the majority of Meridian's deposit base is comprised of business deposits (58%), with consumer deposits amounting to 12% at September 30, 2023. Municipal deposits (8%) and brokered deposits (22%) provide growth funding. Historically, business deposits lag loan fundings. A typical business relationship maintains operating accounts, investment accounts or sweep accounts and business owners may also have personal savings or wealth accounts. Deposit balances in business accounts have a tendency to be higher on average than consumer accounts. At September 30, 2023, 63% of business accounts and 88% of consumer accounts were fully insured by the FDIC. The municipal deposits are 100% collateralized and brokered deposits are 100% FDIC insured. The level of uninsured deposits for the entire deposit base was 23% at September 30, 2023.

Meridian also maintains borrowing arrangements with various correspondent banks to meet short-term liquidity needs and has access to approximately $1.0 billion in liquidity from numerous sources, including its borrowing capacity with the FHLB and other financial institutions, as well as funding through the CDARS program or through brokered CD arrangements. In addition, the Bank is eligible to receive funds under the new Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") announced by the Federal Reserve. At September 30, 2023 Meridian elected to secure $33 million in borrowings from the Federal Reserve under the BTFP due to the favorable rate. Management believes that the above sources of liquidity provide Meridian with the necessary resources to meet its short-term and long-term funding requirements.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 20 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 4,005 $ 4,645 $ 4,021 $ 4,557 $ 5,798 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 Common shares outstanding 11,178 11,178 11,305 11,466 11,689 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.86 % 0.78 % 0.92 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 10.17 12.08 10.65 11.91 14.59 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.29 3.33 3.61 3.93 4.01 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) 6.76 6.57 6.31 5.88 5.10 Cost of funds 3.63 3.39 2.83 2.07 1.17 Efficiency ratio 79.09 % 74.80 % 73.16 % 75.61 % 71.72 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.53 1.44 1.25 1.20 1.40 Non-performing assets to total assets 1.38 1.32 1.11 1.11 1.20 Allowance for credit losses to: Total loans held for investment 1.04 1.09 1.12 1.08 1.18 Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value) (1) 1.05 1.10 1.13 1.09 1.20 Non-performing loans 67.61 % 73.97 % 88.41 % 88.66 % 82.20 % Capital Ratios: Book value per common share $ 13.88 $ 13.77 $ 13.54 $ 13.37 $ 12.93 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.53 $ 13.42 $ 13.18 $ 13.01 $ 12.58 Total equity/Total assets 6.95 % 6.98 % 6.86 % 7.43 % 7.87 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1) 6.79 6.81 6.70 7.25 7.67 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1) 8.89 8.54 8.26 8.80 9.61 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation 7.52 7.46 7.65 8.13 8.54 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.65 9.22 9.32 9.95 10.52 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 8.43 8.38 8.44 8.77 9.28 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.82 10.35 10.27 10.73 11.44 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 8.43 8.38 8.44 8.77 9.28 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.82 10.35 10.27 10.73 11.44 Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 11.96 11.49 11.63 12.05 12.80 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.85 % 11.43 % 11.41 % 11.87 % 12.70 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Interest income: Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 33,980 $ 32,215 $ 21,848 $ 95,612 $ 58,187 Securities - taxable 901 992 648 2,853 1,599 Securities - tax-exempt 333 351 369 1,038 1,015 Cash and cash equivalents 245 278 93 741 157 Total interest income 35,459 33,836 22,958 100,244 60,958 Interest expense: Deposits 15,543 14,023 4,075 41,013 7,182 Borrowings 2,692 2,715 857 7,230 2,166 Total interest expense 18,235 16,738 4,932 48,243 9,348 Net interest income 17,224 17,098 18,026 52,001 51,610 Provision for credit losses 82 705 526 2,186 1,743 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,142 16,393 17,500 49,815 49,867 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income 4,819 5,050 7,329 13,143 21,367 Wealth management income 1,258 1,235 1,114 3,689 3,672 SBA loan income 982 1,767 989 3,463 3,946 Earnings on investment in life insurance 201 193 138 585 413 Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 103 183 127 217 (713 ) Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 111 (199 ) (237 ) (88 ) (1,094 ) Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment (570 ) (219 ) (886 ) (673 ) (2,499 ) Net (loss) gain on hedging activity 82 (1 ) 399 81 4,941 Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (3 ) (54 ) - (58 ) - Other 1,103 1,169 1,251 3,489 3,695 Total non-interest income 8,086 9,124 10,224 23,848 33,728 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,420 12,152 13,360 35,633 41,585 Occupancy and equipment 1,226 1,140 1,191 3,610 3,619 Professional fees 1,104 1,004 899 2,930 2,659 Advertising and promotion 848 1,091 1,165 2,799 3,340 Data processing and software 1,652 1,681 1,442 4,764 3,939 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 244 245 202 735 612 Other 2,524 2,302 2,002 6,951 5,646 Total non-interest expense 20,018 19,615 20,261 57,422 61,400 Income before income taxes 5,210 5,902 7,463 16,241 22,195 Income tax expense 1,205 1,257 1,665 3,568 4,927 Net income $ 4,005 $ 4,645 $ 5,798 $ 12,673 $ 17,268 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.49 $ 1.14 $ 1.45 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.48 $ 1.11 $ 1.40 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,057 11,062 11,736 11,130 11,928 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,363 11,304 12,118 11,449 12,344

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 13,737 $ 10,576 $ 8,473 $ 11,299 $ 12,114 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 46,022 36,290 100,030 27,092 20,774 Cash and cash equivalents 59,759 46,866 108,503 38,391 32,888 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 122,218 126,668 142,933 135,346 127,999 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 36,232 36,463 36,525 37,479 37,922 Equity investments 2,019 2,097 2,110 2,086 2,092 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 23,144 40,422 35,701 22,243 33,800 Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 1,885,629 1,859,839 1,818,189 1,743,682 1,610,349 Allowance for credit losses (19,683 ) (20,242 ) (20,442 ) (18,828 ) (18,974 ) Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 1,865,946 1,839,597 1,797,747 1,724,854 1,591,375 Restricted investment in bank stock 8,309 9,157 10,173 6,931 5,217 Bank premises and equipment, net 13,310 13,234 13,281 13,349 12,835 Bank owned life insurance 28,641 28,440 28,247 28,055 22,916 Accrued interest receivable 8,984 7,651 7,651 7,363 6,008 Other real estate owned 1,703 1,703 1,703 1,703 - Deferred income taxes 4,993 4,258 4,017 3,936 5,722 Servicing assets 11,835 12,193 12,125 12,346 12,807 Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 3,022 3,073 3,124 3,175 3,226 Other assets 39,957 34,156 25,044 24,072 26,218 Total assets $ 2,230,971 $ 2,206,877 $ 2,229,783 $ 2,062,228 $ 1,921,924 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 244,668 $ 269,174 $ 262,636 $ 301,727 $ 290,169 Interest bearing Interest checking 156,537 155,907 232,616 219,838 236,562 Money market and savings deposits 746,599 710,546 647,904 697,564 709,127 Time deposits 660,841 646,978 627,257 493,350 437,695 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,563,977 1,513,431 1,507,777 1,410,752 1,383,384 Total deposits 1,808,645 1,782,605 1,770,413 1,712,479 1,673,553 Borrowings 177,959 194,636 233,883 122,082 23,458 Subordinated debentures 50,079 40,348 40,319 40,346 40,597 Accrued interest payable 7,814 5,612 3,836 2,389 1,154 Other liabilities 31,360 29,714 28,283 31,652 32,001 Total liabilities 2,075,857 2,052,915 2,076,734 1,908,948 1,770,763 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 13,181 13,181 13,180 13,156 13,101 Surplus 79,731 79,650 79,473 79,072 78,313 Treasury stock (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (24,512 ) (21,821 ) (18,033 ) Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (1,403 ) (1,403 ) (1,403 ) (1,403 ) (1,602 ) Retained earnings 102,043 99,434 96,180 95,815 92,405 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,359 ) (10,821 ) (9,869 ) (11,539 ) (13,023 ) Total stockholders' equity 155,114 153,962 153,049 153,280 151,161 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,230,971 $ 2,206,877 $ 2,229,783 $ 2,062,228 $ 1,921,924

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Interest income $ 35,459 $ 33,836 $ 30,947 $ 27,763 $ 22,958 Interest expense 18,235 16,738 13,270 9,245 4,932 Net interest income 17,224 17,098 17,677 18,518 18,026 Provision for credit losses 82 705 1,399 746 526 Non-interest income 8,086 9,124 6,638 7,996 10,224 Non-interest expense 20,018 19,615 17,789 20,047 20,261 Income before income tax expense 5,210 5,902 5,127 5,721 7,463 Income tax expense 1,205 1,257 1,106 1,164 1,665 Net Income $ 4,005 $ 4,645 $ 4,021 $ 4,557 $ 5,798 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,057 11,062 11,272 11,389 11,736 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.49 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,363 11,304 11,656 11,795 12,118 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.48

Segment Information Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 17,205 $ (15 ) $ 34 $ 17,224 $ 17,664 $ 218 $ 144 $ 18,026 Provision for credit losses 82 - - 82 526 - - 526 Net interest income after provision 17,123 (15 ) 34 17,142 17,138 218 144 17,500 Non-interest income 1,758 1,258 5,070 8,086 1,730 1,114 7,380 10,224 Non-interest expense 12,564 826 6,628 20,018 11,354 780 8,127 20,261 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,317 $ 417 $ (1,524 ) $ 5,210 $ 7,514 $ 552 $ (603 ) $ 7,463 Efficiency ratio 66 % 66 % 130 % 79 % 59 % 59 % 108 % 72 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 51,928 $ (12 ) $ 85 $ 52,001 $ 50,197 $ 628 $ 785 $ 51,610 Provision for credit losses 2,186 - - 2,186 1,743 - - 1,743 Net interest income after provision 49,742 (12 ) 85 49,815 48,454 628 785 49,867 Non-interest income 5,696 3,689 14,463 23,848 6,267 3,671 23,790 33,728 Non-interest expense 35,608 2,704 19,110 57,422 32,186 2,480 26,734 61,400 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 19,830 $ 973 $ (4,562 ) $ 16,241 $ 22,535 $ 1,819 $ (2,159 ) $ 22,195 Efficiency ratio 62 % 74 % 131 % 76 % 57 % 58 % 109 % 72 %

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Allowance For Loan Losses to Loans, Net of Fees and Costs, Excluding PPP Loans and Loans at Fair Value September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 19,683 $ 20,242 $ 20,442 $ 18,828 $ 18,974 Loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP) 1,885,629 1,859,839 1,818,189 1,743,682 1,610,349 Less: PPP loans (289 ) (187 ) (238 ) (4,579 ) (8,610 ) Less: Loans fair valued (13,231 ) (14,403 ) (14,434 ) (14,502 ) (14,702 ) Loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,872,109 $ 1,845,249 $ 1,803,517 $ 1,724,601 $ 1,587,037 Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP) 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.18 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs, excluding PPP loans and loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.09 % 1.20 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 155,114 $ 153,962 $ 153,049 $ 153,280 $ 151,161 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,921 ) (3,972 ) (4,023 ) (4,074 ) (4,125 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 151,193 149,990 149,026 149,206 147,036 Total assets (GAAP) 2,230,971 2,206,877 2,229,783 2,062,228 1,921,924 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,921 ) (3,972 ) (4,023 ) (4,074 ) (4,125 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,227,050 $ 2,202,905 $ 2,225,760 $ 2,058,154 $ 1,917,799 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 6.79 % 6.81 % 6.70 % 7.25 % 7.67 %