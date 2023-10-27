M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Transaction in Own Shares 27-Oct-2023 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES The Company announces that on 27 October 2023 the Company purchased 75,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 90.78720p per share. Following settlement of this purchase the issued share capital of the Company will be 140,619,239 Ordinary Shares, excluding 4,126,532 shares held in treasury. The above figure (140,619,239) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

