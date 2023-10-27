Anzeige
Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Dow Jones News
27.10.2023 | 18:43
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Oct-2023 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 
The Company announces that on 27 October 2023 the Company purchased 75,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 
90.78720p per share. 
 
Following settlement of this purchase the issued share capital of the Company will be 140,619,239 Ordinary Shares, 
excluding 4,126,532 shares held in treasury. 
 
The above figure (140,619,239) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the 
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  281169 
EQS News ID:  1759725 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1759725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
