Samstag, 28.10.2023

WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: PL2
Frankfurt
27.10.23
18:51 Uhr
10,900 Euro
-0,700
-6,03 %
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2023 | 19:02
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Released on Thursday, November 9, 2023 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC,PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results for 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, November 10, 2023 to discuss its Q3 2023 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free 1-888-506-0062 | Conference ID: 538764

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

Contact Information:

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/796885/park-lawn-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-released-on-thursday-november-9-2023-and-earnings-conference-call-on-friday-november-10-2023-at-930-am-est

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
