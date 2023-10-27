HAINAN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 27 October 2023 - From 12th to 13th October, a delegation from Hainan Province, organised by the Hainan Provincial Government, visited Denmark for a series business events to attract investment and talents. During the events, the first and currently the only special medical zone in China, the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone(Boao Hope City) was featured at the Hainan Free Trade Port Lecheng Denmark Promotion Conference, the delegation also took the opportunity to visit some local pharmaceutical companies and relevant institutions in Denmark, sharing opportunities and showcasing the aspirations to achieve win-win cooperation.
https://youtu.be/jFBwpAcdyGc
Representatives and officials from over 30 renowned international pharmaceutical and medical device companies, such as ALK from Denmark, the Nordic Life Science Partners ApS (NLSP), and the Danish Life Science Cluster, gathered to explore potential collaborations and shared goals in the medical sector between Denmark and the Hainan Free Trade Port at the Promotion Event. The discussions primarily focused on the emerging opportunities and future prospects for cooperation, as well as the specific areas of collaboration within the biopharmaceutical industry. Fruitful conversations were held with the Hainan delegation, fostering meaningful exchanges. The upcoming 2nd Boao International Conference on Real World Studies of Medical Products, scheduled for the end of October this year, also captured the interest of the attendees. It is estimated that approximately 800 experts, scholars, and executives from domestic and international pharmaceutical regulatory agencies, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies will participate in the conference.
On site of the Hainan Free Trade Port Promotion Event in Denmark
On the 13th October, the delegation visit some local pharmaceutical companies and relevant institutions in Denmark
Boao Hope City
