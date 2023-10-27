Costway.com INC: Costway Recognized for Outstanding Achievements in Cross-Border eCommerce With the Prestigious Cross-Border Magazine Award 2023

Costway has been recently honored with the prestigious Cross-Border Magazine Award 2023 for its consistent excellence and innovation in the global eCommerce domain.

MARYLAND JUNCTION, WVA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Costway, the leading online household supplier brand has recently been awarded the prestigious "Cross-Border Magazine Award 2023" for its outstanding achievements in cross-border eCommerce. Presented by Worldline, this accolade recognizes Costway's commitment to global excellence and innovation in the eCommerce landscape.

Worldline, a key partner in this success story, expressed pride in supporting Costway's vision for the European market and is looking forward to a continued successful partnership. This recognition is a testament to Costway's dedication to delivering exceptional service and products in the domain of cross-border eCommerce.

"We are truly honored to receive the Cross-Border Magazine Award this year as the recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing exceptional cross-border eCommerce experiences to our clients," said Jerry Xia, the General Manager of Costway. "At Costway, we are committed to inspiring individuals to build their best homes, and this award is a testament to the hard work and innovation of the entire Costway team. We extend our gratitude to our partners and customers who have been instrumental in our journey."

Furthermore, Costway is gearing up for an exciting Black Friday event, set to kick off its preheating phase on October 28, 2023. Customers can visit the official Costway website to explore exclusive deals on over 5,000 furniture and electrical products, all discounted by more than 20%. This marks an excellent opportunity for consumers to enjoy substantial savings on high-quality items.

Team Costway is gearing up for the holiday season and is expected to expand its reach in the market while helping its customers save big on their purchases. The company further expects to accelerate innovation and maintain excellence while serving its customers and partners alike in the future.

About Costway

The story of Costway began in 2011 when the brand started as a household supplier retailer on Amazon and eBay. By providing high-quality products and thoughtful services, Costway became one of the most well-known online shopping websites for household supplies in 2016. Costway aims to inspire people to build their best home irrespective of their budget, taste, or requirements. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality and stylish home products at affordable rates and a promise of exceptional after-sales services. For more information, visit www.costway.com

