Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: BAC
Tradegate
27.10.23
21:50 Uhr
31,650 Euro
+0,010
+0,03 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,60531,73527.10.
31,53031,68027.10.
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2023 | 21:50
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Verizon Foundation Commits $2 Million to Relief Efforts Amidst International Humanitarian Crises

Verizon will also waive call, text and in-country roaming charges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Verizon
Originally published by Verizon on October 13, 2023

In response to the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in the Middle East affecting civilian communities in Israel and the Palestinian territories, Verizon Foundation has committed to a $2 million donation to organizations supporting relief efforts, including American Friends of Magen David Adom and Save the Children. In addition, the company will match employee donations of up to $1,000.

Verizon is also helping its customers in the United States connect with their loved ones overseas who have been impacted by the tragic events in the Middle East as well as the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. Effective retroactively from October 7 through October 31, Verizon will waive international long-distance charges for calls and texts from its postpaid consumer, business wireless and residential landline customers, to Afghanistan, Israel and the Palestinian territories. All calls will be rated at $0.00 per minute. In addition, Verizon will waive international roaming and data charges for customers traveling in these regions. The same fees will be waived for calls to and from Afghanistan from October 7 through October 20.

For prepaid customers with International Long Distance calling using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Verizon Prepaid, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, Verizon will waive international long-distance charges on calls to Israel and the Palestinian territories from October 14 through October 31, and Afghanistan from October 14 through October 20. Afghanistan, Israel and the Palestinian territories have also been added to the international calling destinations included with Visible+.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Verizon on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Verizon
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/verizon
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Verizon

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797277/verizon-foundation-commits-2-million-to-relief-efforts-amidst-international-humanitarian-crises

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.