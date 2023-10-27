Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Announces Appointment of Neil MacRae as New Independent Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Neil MacRae as a new independent director of Mawson effective immediately.

Mr. MacRae is a capital markets professional with 29 years of experience in investor relations, commodities trading and corporate development within the global mining industry. Neil holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Calgary and started his career in 1994 with Mitsui & Co. (Canada) Ltd. Over the years, Neil has held various management and investor relations roles with companies such as First Majestic Silver Corp, Sherwood Copper Corp (merged with Capstone in 2008), Farallon Mining Ltd. (sold to Nyrstar in 2011), NovaGold Resources Inc. and Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. John Jentz as director of the Company, effective immediately, for personal reasons. The Board thanks Mr. Jentz for his many contributions and wishes him well.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

On behalf of the Board,





"Noora Ahola"

Noora Ahola, Interim CEO Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

