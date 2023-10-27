Central Puerto S.A.: Central Puerto Expands Its Renewable Energy Offer and Incorporates Its First Solar Farm With the Acquisition of the "Guañizuil II A" Solar Farm

It is located in the province of San Juan

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU), the largest producer of electric energy in Argentina, acquired from the Norwegian companies SCATEC and EQUINOR, its first photovoltaic technology park, "Guañizuil II A", located in the province of San Juan. It has 358,560 panels, occupies a total surface of 270 hectares and is located near National Route 150, producing an electricity generation of approximately 300 GWh/year and has a nominal power of 105MWdc.

The solar farm acquired by Central Puerto is the third largest of its kind in the country, located in the San Juan department of Iglesia and was inaugurated on October 19, 2021. It has a capacity factor of 33%, exceeding the average of the region and positioning it as one of the farms with the best capacity factor in the world, which allows it to produce energy to supply the demand of approximately 86,000 residences.

"This acquisition represents the confirmation of our commitment in recent years to improve our performance in the renewable energy market, producing sustainable energy in harmony with the environment. It is also a clear sign that we continue to invest in high-tech generation projects, and that we are committed to our country," said Fernando Bonnet, Central Puerto's general manager.

With this incorporation, Central Puerto will generate 9.6% of the country's total solar energy and will reach a capacity of 475 MW2 of renewable energy, of which 80% corresponds to wind energy and 20% to solar energy.3

With the support of its main shareholders (Guillermo Reca, the Miguens-Bemberg family and Eduardo Escasany), Central Puerto, a nationally-owned company, thus reinforces the diversification of its energy business, this time expanding its renewable energy market by incorporating photovoltaic technology generation, which represents another diversification milestone in its energy matrix.

About Central Puerto SA:

Central Puerto is a leading company in the production of electric energy in Argentina, with 14 generation plants of different technologies, more than 1,000 employees and a 16.2% market share thanks to its operational excellence and profitability. Its mission is to produce electricity efficiently, sustainably and in harmony with the environment. At the same time, it seeks to contribute to the supply of demand, managing the business in a way that creates value not only for the company, but also for society. It currently has an installed generation capacity of 7,100 MW.

1 As per CAMMESA contract corresponds to 100MWac extensible to 105MWac/117MWdc.

2 Corresponds to 375MW of our current wind and mini hydro projects plus 100MWac totaling 475MW.

3 78,8% wind, 0,2% mini hydro y 21% solar

